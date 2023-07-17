"Transparency is the issue" - Conor McGregor questions Irish education minister for apparent 'Prince and Knight' reading at public library

Minister of Education for Ireland Norma Foley angers yet another countryman. This time it was UFC superstar Conor McGregor, who was enraged by the Politician's actions.

Earlier this month, the Irish National Council for Curriculum and Assessment introduced the newly drafted 'SPHE' curriculum featuring a range of recommendations to be included in the educational curriculum.

Per the draft, the new inclusions include white privilege, male privilege, and gender ideology. The daft drew severe public ire, and now the UFC superstar has shot the minister with a serious accusation.

In a now-deleted tweet, McGregor wrote:

"Hello, @NormaFoleyTD1. What was the story 'Prince and Knight' that was being read to young Irish children at a library in your constituency by a person in drag, please? Curious as to what the story actually was being read. Transparency is the issue. Do we know?"

Image courtesy @TheNotoriousMMA on Twitter

This was not the Irishman's only attack against the Politician. Earlier today, McGregor laid the proverbial fire on Foley in response to a tweet that pointed out that she was championing including white privilege in the educational curriculum.

Irish Girl🌷 @ServeOnlyGod



This is radical American critical race theory that has NO place in Irish schools. She should hang her head in shame. Education Minister @NormaFoleyTD1 reveals she wants Irish children to be educated in school about their history of white privilege.This is radical American critical race theory that has NO place in Irish schools. She should hang her head in shame.

Image courtesy @TheNotoriousMMA on Twitter

After a long hiatus from the sport owing to a leg injury he incurred during his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021, 'The Notorious' is expected to make a much-awaited return to the octagon in a fight against Michael Chandler sometime this year or in early 2024.

Michael Chandler believes Conor McGregor will have a hard time adapting to his new size

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has packed on a lot of muscle en route to recovery from his leg break. Gone are the days of McGregor being a lightweight. The hulking Irishman is now as big as any seasoned welterweight.

Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler believes that Conor McGregor's new size will work against the Irishman in their upcoming fight. In one bonus footage of The Ultimate Fighter 31, 'Iron' can be heard saying:

"It'll be very interesting when the matchup does happen, How his training is going? hows he is going to adapt to being heavier? Maybe he has got more power in his punches, maybe he doesn't, maybe he is a little slower, maybe he is a little bit faster... I would anticipate him having a lot more catching up to do on adapting to his new size that he's put on, compared to what I've been doing my entire career."

Catch Michael Chandler's comments on Conor McGregor below: