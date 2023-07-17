"We were bottom of the list. Below dogs" - Conor McGregor slams Irish government for planning 'white privilege' history lessons for students

UFC superstar Conor McGregor rips into Irish education minister Norma Foley for reports of the ministry including "white privilege" history into the Irish educational curriculum.

Earlier this week, the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment, Ireland, released the newly drafted 'SPHE' curriculum, which proposed the inclusion of white privilege, male privilege, and gender ideology in the educational curriculum.

This draft has drawn the public ire, with many criticizing Foley for the unwarranted inclusion.

This is radical American critical race theory that has NO place in Irish schools. She should hang her head in shame. Education Minister @NormaFoleyTD1 reveals she wants Irish children to be educated in school about their history of white privilege.This is radical American critical race theory that has NO place in Irish schools. She should hang her head in shame.

Earlier today, the UFC superstar also joined in on criticizing the minister, deeming her actions "preposterous." 'The Notorious' wrote:

"Is this true? If so, it is preposterous. “No blacks. No dogs. No Irish.” We were bottom of the list. Below dogs. What is this madness! Shame on this."

McGregor himself has a rags-to-riches story. The now multi-millionaire was once living off social welfare, but is now the biggest name in MMA and one of the wealthiest fighters in the world.

Unfortunately, the Irishman hasn't stepped inside the octagon since suffering a leg injury in his UFC 264 trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. However, he is expected to return to active completion later this year or early next year in a fight against former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler.

Michael Chandler defends Conor McGregor's coaching at TUF 31

Conor McGregor has been having a tough time at The Ultimate Fighter 31. The Irishman's team has gone 0-7 against team Micahel Chandler, putting the entire show at risk.

In a recent interview with TMZSports, 'Iron' was quizzed about whether he thinks the opposing team would've fared better if 'The Notorious' was more involved in the whole process. Surprisingly, Chandler believes Conor McGregor has done enough:

"He was there in the training sessions. They [TUF 31 show] are showing a lot of him training with these guys. Yeah, I love my guys, I showed up... My attention to detail, my love, that I had for each of these guys and for their future, it was immensely more than Conor."

He continued:

"But that doesn't mean he wasn't there for his guys. He was in every training session, he was training with his guys. So it's reality TV, it can be cut any way they want. I think Conor is getting a little bit of a raw deal when it comes to how much he was there or wasn't there."

