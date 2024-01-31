Trevor Peek set to step inside the UFC octagon for April fight card, opponent revealed

After competing three times in 2023, Trevor Peek is set to make his return to the octagon. The unranked lightweight will take on Charlie Campbell at UFC Fight Night 242, the week before the highly anticipated UFC 300. MMA Orbit shared the news, tweeting:

"Trevor Peek will take on Charlie Campbell at #UFCVegas90 on April 6. [first rep. The Peek Nation Podcast] #UFCVegas90 #UFC #MMA"

The card, which will take place at the UFC Apex, is set to be headlined by a bout between No.5-ranked middleweight Marvin Vettori and No.7-ranked middleweight Brendan Allen. While none of the other bouts on the card have been made official, several have been announced.

No.11-ranked women's bantamweight Norma Dumont will face former women's featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie as the latter makes her return to the octagon after a three-and-a-half year hiatus. No.15-ranked women's bantamweight Melissa Dixon will look to defend her ranking for the first time against Nora Cornolle after entering the rankings in the latest update.

An unranked middleweight bout between Cesar Almeida and Josh Fremd will take place at UFC Fight Night 242. Furthermore, unranked featherweight bouts between Alexander Hernandez and Damon Jackson and Morgan Charriere and Seung Woo Choi will be held. Meanwhile, unranked lightweights Ignacio Bahamondes and Christos Giagos are set to share the octagon.

Valter Walker, the younger brother of No.7-ranked light heavyweight Johnny Walker, will make his highly anticipated promotional debut against Lukasz Brzeski in a matchup of unranked heavyweights. Finally, the card will contain an unranked bantamweight bout between Alateng Heili and Victor Hugo. There will likely be several more matchups added to the event in the coming weeks.

Trevor Peek shares his prediction for UFC Fight Night 242

Trevor Peek is known as a knockout artist as he reeled off eight straight knockout victories following a no-contest in his mixed martial arts debut. The unranked lightweight recently shared his prediction for his upcoming bout with Charlie Campbell, tweeting:

"KO via standing hammer fist. April 6th at the UFC Apex #PeekNation #SlobberKnocker #Hammeraway #ufc #ToTheTop #Agoge #Pmac"

Check out Trevor Peek's prediction for his UFC Fight Night 242 bout below:

Following the eighth consecutive knockout in his UFC debut, Peek suffered his first career mixed martial arts loss when he lost to Chepe Mariscal at UFC on ABC 5 via unanimous decision. He bounced back at UFC 294, defeating Mohammad Yahya via unanimous decision.