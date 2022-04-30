"He's the closest thing you can get to an old school gladiator" - Trevor Wittman details what makes Justin Gaethje "one of a kind"

During the most recent episode of UFC Connected, Trevor Wittman revealed what it's like to be in the locker room with Justin Gaethje before fights, insisting it's a unique experience for all involved.

The three-time Coach of the Year winner has been a huge part of many UFC fighters' growth in the sport, and more fighters are seeking his guidance to help in the striking department of the sport. The 48-year-old aided Rose Namajunas and Kamaru Usman with their striking, ultimately leading them both to championship fight wins in 2021.

In a video posted to the UFC YouTube page, Wittman spoke about the mood and atmosphere surrounding one of his most exciting pupils, Gaethje, on fight day, saying:

"In the locker room with Justin Gaethje, he's a unique guy. He makes the coaching job very fun. His lack of fear and his excitement to fight is one of a kind. He's the closest thing you can get to an old school gladiator. He's all about performance and that's a really cool thing, when you can go out there and get the crowd involved, you create your own energy."

The renowned coach continued with his analysis of 'The Highlight', this time speaking about the lightweight's Fight of the Year matchup with Michael Chandler last November.

"Chandler said he was going to go straight forward and not back up, and he's staying true to his word, which plays out into our fight. That's where Justin shines, greatness in chaos... When you can make art out of chaos, it's very unique. He set the tone that night so damn well."

Trevor Wittman hopes to add another undisputed UFC champion to his roster when he coaches Justin Gaethje in his long-awaited title fight against Charles Oliveira in a little over a week's time.

Check out what he had to say about Justin Gaethje and more in the latest episode of UFC Connected, below:

Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje and the rest of UFC 274

The king of the lightweight division, Charles Oliveira, is hoping to make his second successful defense of his championship when he welcomes the dangerous Gaethje on May 7.

In the co-main event, Rose Namajunas will seek revenge for a loss almost eight years ago when she attempts to defend her strawweight strap against Carla Esparza.

A fan-favorite brawl between Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson, a veteran matchup pitting Donald Cerrone against Joe Lauzon, and a must-see clash that promises a finish in Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams are all present at UFC 274.

