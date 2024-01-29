“Tried to knock him out multiple times” - Luke Rockhold criticizes Sean Strickland's sparring habits, describes "one-round brawl" with 'Tarzan'

Sean Strickland has previously shared insight into his training routine, which revolves heavily around live sparring sessions as opposed to drills or padwork with a coach.

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold recently shared details of the first time he saw 'Tarzan' sparring at the RVCA gym, headed by Jason Parillo, before its closure last 2023.

Strickland is known for his wild antics both in the cage and on the microphone, and Rockhold's story is indicative of the nature of 'Tarzan'.

During a recent episode of the JAXXON Podcast, he said this:

"Sean Strickland, he's that guy that doesn't care [in sparring]. He'll try to kill you... I walked into RVCA one time, and [Strickland] was such a loud-mouthed idiot. I was like, 'Who the f**k is this guy?' I was so hungover..."

He continued:

"I'd seen him, he'd hurt a guy in the gym. He'd hurt a guy with a head kick, there'd be like 30 seconds left. [Strickland] wobbled him, and Parillo would be like, 'Keep going. Finish the round.' Instead of what most people would do [which is] try and work with him... Sean went straight back to that head kick and tried to knock him out multiple times. There's 30 seconds left in the round, the kid's done. Show yourself as a f***ing man."

Rockhold also detailed the lone round that he trained with Strickland, saying this:

"We got into a f***ing little brawl for one round... He's a tricky guy... Like I said, I went to the bathroom and wrapped [a paper towel] in my teeth... Sparring him hungover. It was close, a close round."

Sean Strickland's coach reveals his fighter lacked "an edge" against Dricus du Plessis

Sean Strickland was dethroned by Dricus du Plessis in the main event of UFC 297 earlier this month.

'Tarzan' won the title after a thoroughly dominant five-round performance against Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 last year, and some felt that his showing against 'Stillknocks' was uncharacteristically reserved.

His coach, Eric Nicksick, has now shared his thoughts on what went wrong on fight night. The Xtreme Couture MMA head coach recently appeared on The Anik & Florian Podcast and said this:

"There was an edge to him that I usually see, that I didn't feel in my fighter. Like he really wanted to push a pace and kill this guy. And I didn't have that edge that I felt."

Listen to Eric Nicksick discuss Sean Strickland's UFC 297 loss below (57:55):