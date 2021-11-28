'He pays his fighters what we pay our ushers' - Triller's Ryan Kavanaugh fires shots at UFC president Dana White during Triad Combat

Triller CEO Ryan Kavanaugh has fired shots at UFC president Dana White.

During Triller's Triad Combat event, Kavanaugh blasted White for not compensating his fighters in a fair manner.

"I did ask him [Dana White] if he wanted to come to learn how a proper production is done because, you know, Dana's idea of a proper production is throw up a little rusty ring. he will pay his fighters what we pay our ushers. You know, throw one little fight, have a guy knock the guy out, call it a night. This is what a production is... and I thought he might wanna come and learn a thing or two here. But, he can keep underpaying his fighters, taking home his own money and throwing up that rusty little ring," said Ryan Kavanaugh.

You can watch Ryan Kavanaugh's interview criticizing Dana White below:

FITE @FiteTV Maybe the invite got lost in the mail to Mr. Dana White #TriadCombat Maybe the invite got lost in the mail to Mr. Dana White #TriadCombat https://t.co/jZQvKmM3AQ

Triller hosted its first ever Triad Combat event on November 27 at the Global Light Field in Arlington, Texas. The card was headlined by a showdown between former UFC champion Frank Mir and Kubrat Pulev.

Pulev made quick work of Mir and won by TKO in the opening minutes of the fight.

Former UFC heavyweight Matt Mitrione took on Alexander Flores in the co-main event. Although Mitrione found some success early on, Flores was able to outbox the 43-year-old for most of the fight, earning himself a unanimous decision victory.

Another former UFC fighter who competed on the Triad Combat card was Mike Perry. 'Platinum' had an extremely competitive outing against Michael Seals, eventually earning himself a split decision victory.

Ryan Kavanaugh had a unique invitation card for Dana White to attend Triad Combat

Ryan Kavanaugh uploaded a post to his Instagram account where he invited Dana White in a tongue-in-cheek manner to attend the Triad Combat event on November 27.

"Dear Dana - Since Fight Club has broken every UFC viewership record, I thought perhaps you would want to see a proper production in action. We would be more than happy to arrange a tour and a personalized autograph," said the invitation.

Despite Kavanaugh's invitation, Dana White was not in attendance for the Triad Combat event.

