Triple world champion Anatoly Malykhin keeping his options open for 'another fight' at middleweight: "Why not?"

It is bound to be a busy season for three-division conqueror Anatoly Malykhin when he returns to the ONE Championship Circle.

'Sladkiy' became MMA's first athlete to attain world championship status in three divisions at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1, and with a bigger target on his back now, the Russian knows he will have his hands full for as long as he carries on his task at the top of all weight categories.

The Golden Team star pointed out in recent interviews that he'd love to go back up to his more natural weight class of heavyweight for his next fight.

However, after arguably being at the peak of his powers in his middleweight MMA world title matchup against Reinier de Ridder, another opportunity to contest in the 205-pound division does sound like an interesting prospect.

Anatoly Malykhin told MMA Junkie this week:

"Maybe if I make 93 [kilograms], maybe I can eat, refuel, and maybe go for another fight. Why not?"

If that is, indeed, his next stopping place, the unbeaten Russian wouldn't be short of options for his first ONE middleweight MMA world title defense.

Why Anatoly Malykhin and Aung La N Sang would be a perfect clash for the middleweight gold

Anatoly Malykhin doesn't mind running it back with Reinier de Ridder for a trilogy, but the 36-year-old feels that the former two-division ONE world champion will need to pick up a couple of victories before he can stake a claim for a five-round duel.

But another ex-double champ in the division, Aung La N Sang, is eager to have another shot at the gold he once owned.

'The Burmese Python' has racked up four finishes since dropping his pair of 26-pound straps to 'The Dutch Knight,' and he's made a case for himself to book a shot at the Russian's prized possession.

Both superstars possess one-punch KO power and durability for days. As such, it will be an instant classic should ONE lock in a scrap between them on the global stage.