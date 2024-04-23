Tristan and Andrew Tate's friend talks about Steven Seagal's interest in them and his dinner arrangements with Khamzat Chimaev

Tristan and Andrew Tate's friend, Tam Khan, recently revealed what Steven Seagal thinks of them, which appears to be mutual.

The social media interaction began after a tweet regarding the action star's past dancehall song caught the attention of Tristan. The influencer shared the tweet along with a caption heaping praise on Seagal and mentioned that he grew up being a fan of his films. He wrote:

"I'll die on this hill. Steven Seagal is one of the most bada** men of all time. Those of us raised watching his movies are higher caliber men than those growing up watching the "mArVeL uNiVeRsE" movies. IYKYK."

Check out Tristan Tate's tweet regarding Steven Seagal below:

Tate's tweet regarding Seagal [Image courtesy: @TateTheTalisman - X]

During the height of his popularity, Seagal was an A-list action star and starred in several films that went on to become successful at the box office. Some of his most popular films include 'Under Siege', 'Hard To Kill', 'Marked For Death' and 'Out For Justice'.

Tate's friend, Tam Khan, came across his tweet praising Seagal's influence on him and mentioned that both brothers are brought up in their conversations whenever he sees him. Khan added that he had dinner arrangements with both the actor and Khamzat Chamaev. He wrote:

"He's always asking about you brothers. In fact, we're having dinner tonight along with Khamzat. @TateTheTalisman"

Check out Tam Khan's response below:

Khan's tweet responding to Tate [Image courtesy: @Tam_Khan - X]

Andrew Tate expresses gratitude for working men

Andrew Tate sparked debate with his stance on certain issues but recently expressed his gratitude on X to working men who continue to work in jobs that aren't viewed as prestigious. He wrote:

"Everyone is constantly shi**ing on the common man. Normal man with a normal job. The world wouldn't function if everyone was a crypto trader scumbag. These people are more dedicated and disciplined than any degen. Respect to anyone who gets up and works hard everyday."

Check out Andrew Tate's tweet below:

Tate's tweet regarding working men [Image courtesy: @Cobratate - X]