Michael Jai White sparks reaction from Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson after claiming producers wanted to see Steven Seagal "get hurt" in 'Exit Wounds'

Michael Jai White recently sparked a hilarious reaction from Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson as he provided a glimpse into his experience working on 'Exit Wounds' with Steven Seagal.

The 2001 film was promoted as a big comeback for Seagal, who, at one point, was an A-list action star in demand. Despite the action star's presence and popularity, it didn't appear as though he had the best of reputations with his colleagues.

During his appearance on 'Rampage's' Jaxxon Podcast, the martial artist-turned-action star recounted an attempt made for him to legitimately do a number on the Aikido master. Jai White claimed that the director and producer purposely saved their fight scene for the end, in case he hurt Seagal. He said:

"The director said to me, 'We're putting the fight scene with you and Seagal at the very last thing, so if you fu*k him up, we don't need him. We can finish with his stunt double'...Then I went to the producer...And he's like, 'Yeah, because if you really hurt him, we won't need him'...These people are really trying to set up Steven Seagal...They wanted to see him get hurt, right? I'm not gonna fu**ing do that." [1:00:24 - 1:01:44]

The story sparked a hilarious reaction from Jackson as he suggested that perhaps it was a sign that Seagal had worn out his welcome on the film. Although Jai White didn't go through with it, that definitely would have made headlines in Hollywood tabloids at the time.

Check out Quinton Jackson's reaction to Michael Jai White's comments below:

Michael Jai White discusses rumored beef with Steven Seagal

Michael Jai White discussed his rumored beef with Steven Seagal and whether there were issues between them when they worked together.

During the aforementioned appearance, Jai White brought up the Aikido master-turned-action star claiming that he didn't consider him or Jean Claude Van Damme to be martial artists. He added that he was confused by his claims because he had hired him for his projects.

Jai White said:

"[Seagal] hired me on two occasions, so if I'm not a martial artist, why would you hire me twice?...It's the weirdest thing and I've actually tried to help the guy in a lot of other ways. When we were doing 'Exit Wounds', I got him the personal trainer...and we never did not get along on that set. We never had a problem. That's why I never understood why would you [Seagal] say something derogatory?" [55:04 - 1:00:03]

Check out Steven Seagal's comments about Michael Jai White below:

