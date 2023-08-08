Tristan Tate calls for people of Pakistan to 'reverse vile justice' being appropriated to former PM Imran Khan

Tristan Tate has shown his solidarity for the former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan following his sentence.

Imran Khan, a former Pakistan cricketer-turned-politician, has also served as the Prime Minister of the country. Recently, the 70-year-old was arrested after a court in Islamabad sentenced him to three years in prison and barred him from politics for 'corrupt practices'. The incident did not sit well with many Pakistanis who held protests. Here's what Tristan Tate had to say about it:

"I am not a Pakistani. But I share their outrage at what is happening to @ImranKhanPTI. Of course I am powerless to help but I hope the people of Pakistan somehow reverse this vile injustice."

Take a look at the tweet:

But I share their outrage at what is happening to @ImranKhanPTI. Of course I am powerless to help but I hope the people of Pakistan somehow reverse this vile injustice.

Tristan Tate, the brother of Andrew Tate has also grown exponentially in fame and power since his brother took over the internet. The pair are undergoing trial themselves and were recently freed from house arrest. Tate believes the case against Imran Khan is 'vile injustice' and shares the sentiments of many Pakistani people who believe Khan was framed.

Imran Khan himself has challenged his conviction on the corrupt charges and the case may still go on.

Tristan Tate defends Jamie Foxx against recent racism allegations

Jamie Foxx is one of the most beloved actors in the Hollywood industry, known for his humor and his impressions of other famous people. However, he recently got into a bit of trouble when he made comments stating how he 'kills' all the 'white people' in the movie and then laughed. Users on the internet claimed the actor was being racist but Tristan Tate defended him saying:

"It is funny because he is a comedian and it's a joke. This is what I don't understand. Everyone gets so butthurt when a comedian says things. I mean, if a politician said it, it would be very different, but Jamie Foxx is a comedian and it is a joke. So, I really think, get over it. I don't think Jamie Foxx is a racist, I don't believe he should be apologizing to anybody."

Take a look at the clip:

Tristan Tate defended Jamie Foxx and spoke about how comedians have the license to make such jokes because they do not mean it. The Tate brothers have also pointed out how the internet has become a very sensitive place and people get offended too easily nowadays.