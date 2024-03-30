Tristan Tate compares Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to "idiot school kid" who always fell prey to bad advice

Tristan Tate fired a shot at the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zeleksnkyy, by comparing him to "an idiot kid."

Over the last few years, Tate and his brother, Andrew Tate, have established massive social media followings through opinions differing from most people. Whether it's talking politics or calling out "the elites," the former kickboxers always have something to say that their fans find intriguing.

Earlier today, Tristan targeted Zelenskyy as Ukraine and Russia's conflict hasn't slowed. The 35-year-old had this to say on X:

"Remember in school there was always an idiot kid who would do things if the other kids encouraged him? They praised him but secretly thought he was a moron. "Hey go put your hand in dog sh*t" or "Kick that beehive". This was Zelenskyy being encouraged to provoke Russia in 2014."

Russia and Ukraine began fighting in a war over complicated indifference in 2014. Eight years later, the situation escalated and went mainstream as people worldwide learned about the devastating results happening overseas. The two countries continue to battle to this day.

Tristan Tate sends warning to fans about what "the elites and the MSM" think about them

Tristan Tate and Andrew Tate have been known for fighting against "the elite," as they believe a group of people controls society with their immense power. Earlier this month, the younger Tate brother shared the following message on X after Yahoo shared an article about Elon Musk headlined 'Don Lemon interviewed a mediocre white man':

"If the elites and the MSM think @elonmusk (arguably the world's highest performing individual human) is "mediocre" imagine what they think about you and your family. Their contempt for humanity is obvious."

The Tate brothers believe their outspoken hatred for 'the elite' and 'the matrix' has led to increased legal trouble. In December 2022, they were arrested by Romanian authorities and accused of several horrific crimes, including r*pe, human trafficking, and running an organized crime group.

The former kickboxers were released on house arrest after about four months behind bars. Since then, they've continued to face legal troubles, including re-surfaced sexual assault allegations that allegedly took place in the U.K. between 2012 and 2015.

