Tristan Tate congratulates Sean O'Malley on UFC title win, pays respect to Aljamain Sterling

Sean O'Malley became the UFC bantamweight champion after picking up a second-round TKO victory against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292. Tristan Tate, who is the younger brother of social media personality Andrew Tate, took to Twitter to congratulate 'Sugar' for winning the belt while also praising his opponent.

O'Malley shared footage of the two fighters staring each other down as they were being introduced by Bruce Buffer, captioning the tweet:

"❤️ I feel underestimated in every fight and I love it."

Tate responded to the tweet, stating:

"Both of you are awesome, but congrats on the win champ."

Sean O'Malley's tweet and Tristan Tate's response:

O'Malley previously met with Andrew Tate while in Abu Dhabi for UFC 280, however, it is unclear if he also met Tristan. He discussed the Tate brothers' arrest on his podcast, TimboSugarShow, stating:

"They're clearly intelligent in some ways. If they were making bread, and they were doing it illegally, I don't think they would be on the internet as much, talking as much, as they do. Putting theirselves out there so much if everything wasn't f**king just good."

Sean O'Malley discuss the arrest of Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate below:

He noted that Tristan Tate's podcast was not as bad as it had been made out to be, claiming that he is advising kids to not be soft. The Tate brothers are currently under judicial control in Ilfov County as they await trial on human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group. They previously spent three months in jail and more than four months on house arrest.

Photos of Sean O'Malley's meeting with Andrew Tate:

Dana White labels Sean O'Malley as a star following UFC 292

Sean O'Malley has been open about his desire to follow in the footsteps of Conor McGregor and become the UFC's biggest star. Speaking at the UFC 292 post-fight press conference, promotional frontman Dana White discussed 'Sugar's stardom, stating:

"We broke the all-time gate record here. Bruce Springsteen just played here and did $5 million. We did over $7 million. The [TD] Garden. We're the biggest thing other than - the craziest f**king sports town on Earth - other than their team that plays here, we're the biggest thing that's ever been here so what does that tell you about O'Malley?

"This is also the biggest bantamweight championship fight ever on pay-per-view globally. It broke the record. Biggest bantamweight championship fight ever. I'm sure you saw the crowd at the end. O'Mally isn't going to be a star. He IS a star."

Dana White's comments on Sean O'Malley's stardom:

While O'Malley established himself as a star long before becoming the bantamweight champion, he will now look to take his stardom to greater heights. He has expressed an interest in facing Marlon 'Chito' Vera in his first title defense.