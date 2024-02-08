Tristan Tate makes an unusual request from Tucker Carlson upon hearing that EU is attempting to cancel him for interviewing Vladimir Putin

Controversial influencer Tristan Tate has shared his thoughts on Tucker Carlson possibly facing repercussions for interviewing Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It all started when a Twitter user named @BalazsOrban_HU shared a screenshot of an article on Carlson published by The Hill. The screenshot showed that the EU was attempting to take action against the media personality for interviewing Putin.

'The Talisman' responded to the post requesting Carlson to join him for dinner in Budapest.

Carlson recently became a hot topic among the media when he uploaded a video, sharing that he was in Moscow and planned to have a conversation with the Russian President soon.

In the video, Carlson claimed that although Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has been interviewed by several American journalists, no Western journalist has attempted to talk with Putin. The 54-year-old stated that he planned on asking the Russian president about his country's ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

At one point in the video, Carlson said:

"Not a single western journalist has bothered interview the president of the other country involved in this conflict, Vladimir Putin. Most Americans have no idea why Putin invaded Ukraine or what his goals are now. They've never heard his voice, that's wrong."

Carlson added:

"Americans have a right to know all they can about a war they're implicated in. We have the right to tell them about it because we're Americans too. Freedom of speech is our birthright. We were born with the right to say what we believe. That right cannot be taken away no matter who is in the White House but they're trying anyway."

Check out the clip below:

Tristan Tate jokingly calls for a boycott against Tucker Carlson's interview with Vladimir Putin

Tristan Tate has taken a dig at Hilary Clinton in the light of the news that Tucker Carlson will possibly be interviewing Vladimir Putin.

'The Talisman' uploaded a post on social media, joking that he had a conversation with Clinton. Tate sarcastically asked his followers to listen to the politician's advice and boycott the interview.

"Hilary Clinton told me that Tucker Carlson is bad and his interview with Putin will be bad. She also says Putin is bad. We should boycott the interview, as we all trust Hilary Clinton loads. I am not suicidal."

Check out Tristan Tate's tweet below:

