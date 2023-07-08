Tristan Tate questions Threads app's credibility with hilarious Mark Zuckerberg meme - "No free speech"

Former kickboxer and social media influencer Tristan Tate recently questioned Threads, Meta's answer to Twitter, by posting a hilarious meme.

"POV: You delete threads because there’s no free speech and your convinced they’re selling your private information."

Check out his tweet below:

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman POV: You delete threads because there's no free speech and your convinced they're selling your private information.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently unveiled Threads, an application believed to be the biggest competition to Elon Musk-owned Twitter. Threads was welcomed by Twitter users with a lot of excitement amidst record subscriptions within a short period of time.

Tristan Tate trolled Zuckerberg by alleging throttling of free speech on Meta-owned applications and blaming the company for selling user data.

Tate had earlier posted a tweet asking Zuckerberg to reinstate his deleted Instagram account. He also challenged the Meta CEO to a one-on-one discussion regarding the same.

Check out the tweet below:

"I feel the smart move for @instagram to save their platform would be to bring me back. I posted cars and suits… violated no rules… and am innocent until proven guilty apparently? Happy to sit down and talk to Zuck face to face. It would show balls, people respect b*lls."

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman



I posted cars and suits… violated no rules… and am innocent until proven guilty apparently?



Happy to sit down and talk to Zuck face to face.



I feel the smart move for @instagram to save their platform would be to bring me back. I posted cars and suits… violated no rules… and am innocent until proven guilty apparently? Happy to sit down and talk to Zuck face to face. It would show balls, people respect balls.

Tristan Tate's recent salvo comes at a time when speculation is rife about Musk and Zuckerberg's potential MMA fight. Interestingly, the Tate brothers don't have any bitterness toward Elon Musk.

When Tristan Tate praised Elon Musk and revealed the tech billionaire's been 'liking' Andrew Tate's tweets

Tristan and Andrew Tate have dominated the headlines since last year. They were arrested in Romania for alleged crimes and also banned from several social media platforms, including Twitter.

After Elon Musk acquired the popular microblogging site, their accounts were reinstated. During an episode of the PBD Podcast last month, the younger Tate praised Musk and revealed that he had been 'liking' Andrew Tate's tweets for a while without following either of the two.

"He has liked some of Andrew's tweets but he doesn't follow us, he doesn't interact with us besides those likes, and I completely understand that decision."

Check out the interview below (3:55):

