Tristan Tate says Donald Trump, Joe Rogan and others are 'condemning what is happening in Palestine' which brother Andrew predicted on Day 1

Tristan Tate praised Donald Trump and others for their comments on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The Tate brothers have long been vocal about the conflict going on in the Middle East. Like many, they've been horrified by the bloodshed that is currently ongoing in Gaza. Tristan Tate and his brother Andrew have made their opinions on the war known, stating that they fall on the side of Palestine.

Many have called for a ceasefire for months, but Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli government have continued to target the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Expand Tweet

However, it seems that the tide is starting to turn. UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently came out and called Israel's actions in Gaza a "genocide." Meanwhile, former U.S. President Donald Trump has called for peace in the region in recent weeks.

The Tate brothers have been echoing similar sentiments for months now. Taking to X, Tristan Tate expressed his relief that many are finally condemning what's happening. He wrote:

"Thanks to free media this particular chapter of the genocide in Palestine is happening in-front of everybody's eyes. Piers [Morgan], Rogan, Trump, and other big names are condemning what is happening. But on DAY ONE @cobratate was telling Piers what would happen. He knew."

Expand Tweet

What did Donald Trump say about the Israel-Palestine conflict? Tristan Tate's comment explored

Tristan Tate is correct that Donald Trump and others have changed their opinions on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The 45th U.S. President has long been an ally of Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli government. However, the current Republican Presidential nominee spoke about the conflict in a recent interview with a much different slant.

Speaking with Israel Hayom, Donald Trump said:

"I think Israel made a very big mistake. I wanted to call and say don't do it. These photos and shots. I mean, moving shots of bombs falling into Gaza... It's a very bad picture for the world. The world is seeing this, every night... Go and do what you have to do, but you don't do that."

Poll : What is happening in Gaza right now? Genocide Natural consequence of war 0 votes View Discussion