“Floyd won’t be happy to see this post” - Fans react to Ryan Garcia’s bold stand for Palestine amid ongoing conflict with Israel

Fans believe that Ryan Garcia will likely be at odds with Floyd Mayweather over his stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

As the world has watched the horrors unfold in Gaza over the last few months, many have spoken about the war. While some high-profile stars have positioned themselves on the side of Israel, 'KingRy' is now on the side of Palestine.

The former interim lightweight champion has spoken out about the conflict a few times on social media recently. Last night, Garcia again took to X about the situation and made his thoughts clear. The boxer wrote:

"FREE PALESTINE"

The term has become a rallying cry for those hoping to stop the Israeli occupation of Gaza. However, many online have pointed out that Ryan Garcia's close friend, Floyd Mayweather, is a heavy supporter of Israel.

'Money' famously sent supplies to Israel following the Hamas terrorist attack in October. Furthermore, Mayweather has become one of the key celebrity supporters of the war, even putting on a boxing match for Israeli border patrol earlier this month.

On X, fans reacted to Garcia's post. While many agreed with the boxer's post, others opined that this would likely cause a rift with Mayweather. One fan wrote:

"Floyd won’t be happy to see this post.."

See the fan responses below:

Are Ryan Garcia and Floyd Mayweather friends?

Ryan Garcia and Floyd Mayweather have become quite close this year.

Last year, 'KingRy' looked to leave his longtime promoter, Oscar De La Hoya. The young boxer felt abandoned by his team after suffering a knockout loss to Gervonta Davis in April, and Garcia looked to leave Golden Boy.

Due to a lawsuit, the two sides stayed working together. Furthermore, Garcia and De La Hoya appear to be on the same side these days, as the boxer works towards his April return against Devin Haney.

However, during the middle of Ryan Garcia's feud with his promoter, he grew close to Floyd Mayweather. 'Money' is a promoter himself, and was seemingly trying to get the boxer to be a star of his Mayweather Promotion brand.

The two trained together and were seen at NBA games and more. Garcia later admitted that Mayweather also attempted to sway him towards fighting Rolando Romero over Devin Haney. Ultimately, he went with the latter.

Regardless, it seems that the two friends are now on different sides of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

