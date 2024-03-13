Floyd Mayweather enters ring to treat Israeli Border Police to boxing show in Jerusalem, irked UFC fighter says "You'll never be like Muhammad Ali"

Floyd Mayweather is catching criticism after seemingly having a boxing match in Israel.

While 'Money' is retired as a professional boxer, he continues to entertain well into his 40s. Mayweather has competed in several exhibition boxing matches since his 2017 retirement and may even face Manny Pacquiao in a rematch later this year.

With that in mind, it's no surprise that the boxer took to the ring in Israel. Since Mayweather's retirement, he's seemingly really enjoyed traveling. However, this trip has a much more personal meaning, as Israel is currently at war with Hamas.

The retired boxing legend had no issues heading to Jerusalem during wartime and putting on a show. On social media, Mayweather was seen showing his fighting skills against an unknown boxer in the ring.

All in all, it seems more like a sparring session than an actual fight, which comes as no surprise. While some online liked the gesture, others slammed Mayweather.

One of those names is UFC flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev. 'The Punisher' has previously spoken about the war and to free Palestine from Israeli occupation on social media.

On X earlier today, Mokaev wrote in reference to Mayweather:

"You can be 50-0 but you’ll never be like Muhammad Ali"

Check out his post below:

Expand Tweet

What is Floyd Mayweather's connection to Israel?

Floyd Mayweather's boxing match in Israel comes as no major surprise.

While 'Money' has no real tie to the country, he was clearly impacted by the October terrorist attack by Hamas on Israeli soil. After the tragedy, Mayweather reportedly sent a bunch of supplies via a private jet to the country.

Furthermore, the boxer has been seen hanging out in Israel in the months since the attack. In fact, Mayweather has become one of the countries' stronger voices online.

Mayweather recently released a statement about the war on social media. On Instagram, the ex-boxer made his position on the conflict clear, stating that he stands with Israel.

A portion of Mayweather's lengthy post read:

"I stand with Israel against the Hamas terrorists. Hamas do not represent the people of Palestine but are a terrorist group that are attacking innocent lives! I stand for all humans and wish for the safe return of all Americans and Israelis and any human that were kidnapped as hostages during these horrific war crimes."

Check out Floyd Mayweather's post below: