“Same sh*t what Hitler did” - UFC fighter voices his disapproval of Zionist's activities on Palestinians

A UFC flyweight fighter recently expressed dissent against misconduct by Zionists on the alleged deceased Palestinian citizens.

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Palestine conflict on October 7, 2023, there has been a continuous exchange of accusations regarding alleged acts of torture, sexual assault and other atrocities inflicted on the deceased civilians. Both countries have engaged in this blame game extensively on social media.

Up-and-coming UFC flyweight fighter Muhammad Mokaev recently reacted to a video on X (formerly Twitter) that depicted individuals, reportedly from Israel, urinating and kicking the alleged dead bodies of Palestinians.

Mokaev tweeted:

"Bunch on pus***, that’s why they have 0 top fighters in any organisation because they have no balls to fight like a men. Imagine hitting dead human, same sh*t what Hitler did 🤮🤮🤮."

Check out Muhammad Mokaev's post below:

(Viewer discretion is advised due to explicit content in the following video. Please be aware of the sensitive nature of the material.)

It all began when Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups initiated ground and aerial attacks in various regions along the Israeli border, resulting in the reported loss of approximately 1,200 Israeli lives, the majority of whom were civilians.

In response to these assaults, the Israel Defense Forces launched a comprehensive operation, targeting organizations identified as terrorist entities in the Gaza Strip.

UFC's Muhammad Mokaev issues strong warning to Israeli fighter

Muhammad Mokaev issued a strong caution to Israeli MMA fighter Oron Kahlon. The warning was prompted by Kahlon's offensive remarks on social media last month, where he conveyed hostile and insensitive intentions toward the people of Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Kahlon made a heinous comment on his Instagram Stories, wishing the population of Gaza horrible misery and death. He wrote:

(Reader discretion is advised due to triggering content. Please be aware of the sensitive nature of the material.)

"I wish death in severe agony for everyone living in Gaza from the youngest baby to the old man son of a b*tch! Revenge is on the way!!"

Mokaev, visibly angered by Kahlon's words, took to social media to address the situation. 'The Punisher' tweeted:

"UFC please give me this guy, this isn’t my division but I don’t care I’ll turn up and smash his face."

Check out Muhammad Mokaev's post below:

