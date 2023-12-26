UFC veteran ominously predicts a daunting battle ahead for Israel, facing a seven-front war

A former UFC fighter has expressed negative sentiments towards the nation of Israel and its defensive forces.

The enduring territorial conflict between Israel and Palestine stands as one of the world's most complex geopolitical disputes. In October, Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups initiated ground and aerial assaults in several regions around the Israeli border, resulting in the reported loss of approximately 1,200 Israeli lives, most of whom were civilians.

In retaliation to these assaults, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) launched a comprehensive operation, targeting organizations identified as terrorist entities in the Gaza Strip.

The extensive suffering on both sides has garnered worldwide attention, as numerous individuals condemn the ceaseless violence on social media, while many others align themselves with specific positions, including within the MMA community.

Former UFC welterweight fighter Jake Shields has repeatedly voiced his support for Palestine and expressed sympathy towards the Islamic state in his views.

Shields recently responded to reports of Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant stating that his nation is currently engaged in conflicts across seven fronts. The 44-year-old American took to X to react, and said:

"And I hope they lose all seven."

What happened during Israel's historic six-day war?

The Six-Day War, also known as the 1967 Arab-Israeli War or the June War, took place in June 1967 and involved military conflicts between Israel and a coalition of Arab states, primarily Egypt, Syria and Jordan.

After ongoing diplomatic tensions and conflicts between Israel and its neighboring countries. On June 5, 1967, the IDF initiated airstrikes that significantly weakened the air forces of the Arab coalition. Subsequently, Israel launched a successful ground invasion, taking control of the Sinai Peninsula, Gaza Strip, West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights from Syria.

On June 7, the United Nations Security Council issued a cease-fire, promptly accepted by Israel and Jordan, with all involved nations consenting by June 9. The six-day war also marked the beginning of a new phase in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.