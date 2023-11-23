Muhammad Mokaev vows to disfigure Israeli UFC fighter's face for horrific comments about war on Gaza 

Rising UFC flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev has issued a stark warning to Israeli MMA fighter Oron Kahlon. The warning came in response to Kahlon's derogatory comments on social media, where he expressed hostile and insensitive intent for the people of Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine war.

Kahlon's Instagram story contained a reprehensible statement, wishing severe agony and death upon the residents of Gaza. This highly insensitive comment surfaced during a critical time when the region is grappling with a humanitarian crisis, marked by casualties and hostage situations.

Kahlon wrote (Content Warning: The tweet offensive message discussed below contains potentially triggering content. Please proceed with caution):

"I wish death in severe agony for everyone living in Gaza from the youngest baby to the old man son of a b*tch! Revenge is on the way!!"

The backdrop of this controversy lies in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza. The situation was reportedly triggered by an unprecedented assault from Hamas, leading to significant loss of lives and a dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The international community is closely monitoring the developments, and Kahlon's tweet has only added fuel to the already intense situation.

Mokaev, evidently outraged by Kahlon's words, took to social media to seek retribution. The British-born fighter has pledged to disfigure Kahlon's face as a response to the Israeli fighter's appalling remarks. Muhammad Mokaev wrote:

"UFC please give me this guy, this isn’t my division but I don’t care I’ll turn up and smash his face."

It is worth noting that Kahlon, who competes in the lightweight division, lost out on an opportunity to secure a UFC contract when he succumbed to a submission loss to Javid Basharat at Dana White's Contender Series in 2021.

Muhammad Mokaev weighs in on controversial stoppage in Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira fight

The UFC 295 clash between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka has stirred significant controversy. While Prochazka accepted the referee's decision to stop the fight, there are dissenting voices in the MMA community contending that it was an early stoppage, with Muhammad Mokaev being one of them.

In the second round of the fight, Pereira delivered a left hook that sent Prochazka to his knees. Subsequently, Pereira initiated a sequence of strikes, including a barrage of elbows, which momentarily left Prochazka seemingly unconscious. Referee Marc Goddard intervened, calling an end to the fight.

However, the controversy lies in Prochazka's swift recovery, as he immediately sprang back to his feet after the stoppage. Mokaev took to X to express his disagreement with the referee's call, writing:

"Horrible stoppage"

