“TRT D about to take over!” - Darren Till’s absolutely jacked avatar after UFC exit sparks steroid allegations

Former UFC fighter Darren Till is looking big, strong, and fight-ready in his recent social media posts. But that has come with a fair share of trolling online as Twitter users seem to think that ‘The Gorilla’ has used pharmacological assistance to get in better shape.

Earlier this year, former UFC title challenger Darren Till requested the organization to terminate his contract. Till had struggled to achieve consistent success inside the octagon since losing to former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in 2018. The 30-year-old wanted to focus on his health and get everything in order before returning to the competitive sphere.

Turns out that Darren Till has put his time away from competition to good use and achieved great physical shape. Recently, Till shared a gym selfie and a workout video clip on his Twitter handle. The Brit looked phenomenal in the post and hinted at a return to competition.

“Currently in the best shape of my life. Fit, strong, and disciplined. Coming into my prime… Had doubters all my life and will prove them all wrong soon enough. Should have some fight news soon”

Twitter users let their imaginations run wild about Darren Till’s transformation. This led to some hilarious comments on the post, mostly contemplating if the 30-year-old has used steroids to achieve this transformation. Here are some of the hilarious and entertaining comments:

Upon being released from the UFC, Darren Till opted to leave the USADA testing pool so that he could receive the necessary treatment without any restriction. Twitter user @BabyGoats Milk wondered if Till leaving the USADA testing pool had anything to do with his transformation.

“Easier without drug testing huh”

Like Till, UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad is known for his hilarious online presence. He signaled USADA [United States Anti Doping Agency] in the comments section and stated:

“Usada [followed by a telephone emoji]”

UFC flyweight Cody Durden also chimed in with his thoughts on Darren Till’s transformation and replied:

“TRT D about to take over!”

“What’s on the menu this cycle darren?”

“Dude is flexing his trenbologna sandwich diet”

“Tren Tan”

“Being off the USADA pool just hits different”

“You been on the McGregor plan”

Not everyone on Twitter trolled Till and accused him of using steroids. @dirty_trader drew attention to the fact that Till’s loss to Dricus Du Plessis was not an ordinary one and tweeted:

“The Dricus loss has aged well. Hope to see you active win a few fights and back in the UFC within 2 years.”

“All you had to do was not be lazy and fight 170. Much better match-ups for you”

Darren Till wants his UFC contract back after getting healthy

Following an unsuccessful title effort against Tyron Woodley at UFC 228 in September 2018, Darren Till struggled to string together wins to climb back up to the title shot. Moving up to middleweight didn’t help the cause either as ‘Gorilla’ went 1-3 against the 185lb fighters.

The career downturn prompted him to step away from the competition. While explaining this decision in an interview with ESPN MMA, Till stated:

"Maybe I could give myself two years off from the UFC and come back. See what's out there for two years, make my body healthy. [UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell's] reply was, 'Listen, I'll support you but you know we're not in the habit of bringing people back to the UFC.' I understand, but in my head I was thinking, 'Your opinion will change in two years, mate.' I know for a fact, two or three years max, I'll be back in the UFC."

While the 30-year-old was looking at a much longer timeline to return to the UFC, the progress he has achieved so far can significantly shrink that window down as long as Darren Till proves himself in the competitive sphere once again.