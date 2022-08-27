"TRT making his receding hairline worse" - Fans relentlessly tease Conor McGregor as the Irishman posts close-up selfie

Conor McGregor has not been seen in action inside the UFC octagon for a while now, but the Irishman continues to be active on social media.

McGregor recently posted a selfie of himself on Twitter. Only a performing arts emoticon accompanied the image. The former lightweight champion appeared to be topless in the selfie, contorting his mouth while staring into the lens.

Check out his selfie on Twitter:

Fans pounced on the opportunity to nitpick his post and make myriad assumptions and comments. One fan, @M_Lowreyy, replied to the tweet deducing that 'The Notorious' must be undergoing testosterone replacement therapy, therefore worsening his receding hairline. The fan rounded it off by predicting an imminently bald version of McGregor:

"TRT making his receding hairline worse. Incoming, Baldy McGreggor."

Another fan, @Archw66, compared Conor McGregor's bearded look to UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad.

Others commented on the look, stating it to be primal and suggesting a haircut.

Many fans used a variety of memes to reply to the tweet.

Some used comedic analogies to fit the fighter's expression.

MMAFanboy @mmafanboy10 @TheNotoriousMMA When mum says dinners ready and u go down and its in the oven @TheNotoriousMMA When mum says dinners ready and u go down and its in the oven

Others expressed their eagerness to see McGregor return to action.

Juice999Wrld @juice999_wrld @TheNotoriousMMA When are you gonna come back and save the lightweight division @TheNotoriousMMA When are you gonna come back and save the lightweight division

Millie @TheRipperDX @TheNotoriousMMA Step back into the octagon and let you entertain us , please @TheNotoriousMMA Step back into the octagon and let you entertain us , please 🔥

Conor McGregor could return to fight Charles Oliveira for the title

Conor McGregor last fought against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. After two successive defeats against 'The Diamond' and a broken tibia suffered in the second fight, McGregor has been inactive.

The lightweight division has carried on without the former champion. The vacant belt will be contested between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. In light of the lightweight championship headliner, ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto believes Conor McGregor could benefit from Oliveira regaining the title.

Okamoto spoke on the DC & RC Show to Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark, and referenced Oliveira’s original desire to fight the Irishman for the title. However, McGregor's injury status and inactivity rendered that fight unfeasible. That said, the fight could still materialize, according to the journalist:

"I'm telling you right now, Conor McGregor, for as long as he's been out of the sport, people questioning his drive or whatever, this would feed his ego. It would feed his ego, feed his competitiveness, for him to be able to walk back into this sport and possibly win a title in his first fight back, I think the stage is set here for potentially this to happen."

A meeting between 'do Bronx and 'The Notorious' could rival the lightweight blockbuster bouts of the past. Beyond the commercial incentive, the fight would also be a thrilling contest between two experienced and skilled fighters.

Check out the full episode of the DC & RC Show:

