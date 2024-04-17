"True Respect" - Fans react as Anthony Joshua drops one-emoji reaction on Francis Ngannou's village snaps from Batie

Boxing star Anthony Joshua has weighed in on former opponent Francis Ngannou's latest Instagram post.

The former UFC heavyweight champion uploaded pictures to his Instagram account that showed him spending time with people in his village in Batie, Cameroon.

Joshua took notice of the post and responded by posting a 'crown' emoji in the comments section. 'AJ's comment led to many fans responding to him in the replies section.

One person weighed in on Joshua's message and said that the boxer was showing geniune respect towards 'The Predator'.

"True Respect."

Another individual shared that they were glad that the British boxer was the one to stop Ngannou in combat sports.

"True fighter and philosopher recognize true fighter and philosopher. Thank you for being the one who stopped (not for long I hope) him and not a bad trash talker."

One user showered praise on 'AJ' for his treatment of the Cameroonian post their clash.

"'AJ' you're the man based on how you've treated Francis since the post fight."

Check out Joshua's comment and a compilation of some of the replies below:

Fans react to Anthony Joshua's message under Francis Ngannou's post

Francis Ngannou speaks about his boxing loss to Anthony Joshua

In his sophomore boxing encounter, Francis Ngannou locked horns against Anthony Joshua. The fight took place on March 8 and the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia served as the venue.

The contest was a short-lived affair as 'AJ' scored a brutal knockout victory in just the second round of the fight. By doing so, the British boxer became the first person to stop Ngannou in combat sports.

After the event, Ngannou made an appearance on Ariel Helwani's 'The MMA Hour' where he spoke about the fight. The Cameroonian expressed the shock experienced by him on being knocked down in the fight. Ngannou added that he had no memory getting up to fight the second round.

"I remember when I got hit by the first punch, I was more surprised about the fact that I was falling down from the punch than the punch itself... I don't remember when I came back from the stool to go to the second round."

Check out Francis Ngannou's comments on the Anthony Joshua fight below:

