"Truly a damn shame" - Jiri Prochazka's unorthodox pad-work post-recovery has fans concerned about him facing Alex Pereira

Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira are likely to square off against each other for the light heavyweight championship.

The title is currently held by Jamahal Hill, who is injured. It will become vacant and up for grabs as soon as 'BJP' and 'Poatan' make the official walk inside the octagon.

Amid the anticipation for this mega clash between the two fan-favorite athletes, Jiri Prochazka shared a clip executing an unorthodox pad-work after recovering from the "worst shoulder injury" in UFC history.

Fans were not impressed with 'Czech Samurai' Prochazka's form. Many MMA fans shared their opinions on how Prochazka did not look good in showcasing his striking abilities.

One fan predicted a brutal outcome in a potential fight against Alex Pereira, who is a two-weight Glory world champion.

"Alex is going to send this brother to another Reality at this point lmaooo"

Another fan is already acknowledging 'Poatan' as the light heavyweight champion.

"Pereira is the new champ already"

One questioned Prochazka's chances against Pereira and wrote:

"This is the guy that’s supposed to beat Poatan?"

Many others shared a similar sentiment:

MMA Fans react to Jiri Prochazka's pad work

Rising UFC prospect Chase Hooper also shared his opinion or rather 'Bad Guy' Chael Sonnen's views:

"In the words of the great Chael P. Sonnen: “this isn’t the Ultimate Mitt Fighting Championship”"

Dana White has recently disclosed that the contest between Pereira and Prochazka is targeted for December.

Jiri Prochazka has done unorthodox training his entire career

Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1) won the UFC championship in just his third showing inside the octagon. The Czech Republic fighter gained a ton of experience outside the UFC. He even refused to sign with the promotion earlier to improve himself physically and mentally before joining the world leader in mixed martial arts.

Not only were his business decisions different than others, his fighting style is also very unique. Prochazka takes inspiration from The Book of Five Rings written by Miyamoto Musashi. The Czech fighter lives by a Samurai code.

Jiri Prochazka uses unusual training practices before his UFC bouts, punching a tree or locking himself in a dark room are some examples of his distinctive approach to preparing for a fight.