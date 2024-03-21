Trumping Georges St-Pierre and Matt Hughes, Kamaru Usman recognized as "greatest welterweight of all time" by Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White has chimed in on the welterweight GOAT debate and made a case for Kamaru Usman.

The latest episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast featured White, who spoke about various topics including how he's changed over the years, his thoughts on the current boxing scenario and the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson clash.

At one point during the hour-long chat, the UFC CEO brought up the topic of the greatest welterweight fighter of all time. The 54-year-old argued that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is most deserving of that title, instead of renowned legends like Georges St-Pierre and Matt Hughes. He said:

"When you become a f**king world champion at the UFC, you went through death f**king row of the baddest motherf**kers in the sport, in your division that you could possibly fight. When you talk about a Kamaru Usman, who went through them twice, you might not like Kamaru... but you cannot f**king deny that he's the greatest welterweight of all time... Don't like Kamaru all you want. Whatever you don't like about him, that's your f**king deal. You can't deny it."

Check out Dana White's comments on Kamaru Usman from the 36:05 mark below:

Usman had a highly impressive run during his days as a champion. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' successfully defended his belt on five different occasions against the likes of Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns.

How do other welterweights stack up against Kamaru Usman, Dana White's pick for the welterweight GOAT?

The GOAT debate has been going around for quite some time and seems to be a never-ending one. Dana White recently voiced support for Kamaru Usman as the greatest welterweight of all time.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' has six title fight wins in the UFC. In comparison, Matt Hughes emerged victorious in nine undisputed title fights in the 170-pound division. Hughes defeated names like Carlos Newton, Sean Sherk, Frank Trigg and B.J. Penn for the welterweight throne.

Georges St- Pierre has 12 wins in UFC welterweight title fights. 'Rush' has title fight wins against the likes of Matt Serra, Jon Fitch, B.J. Penn, Thiago Alves, Dan Hardy, Josh Koscheck, Jake Shields, Carlos Condit, Johny Hendricks and Nick Diaz at 170 pounds.