“Trust in my striking” – Joshua Pacio promises to bring the heat to Jarred Brooks in second fight

Former strawweight kingpin ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio promises a more confident version of himself ahead of his thrilling rematch with reigning world champion Jarred Brooks.

The Filipino striker feels like he’s improved dramatically since joining Lions Nation MMA last year. The new facility has clearly helped Pacio reinvent himself in ways he thought impossible.

As evidenced by his recent victory over Russian destroyer Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 15, every elbow, punch, and kick Pacio threw was delivered with the intent to hurt and debilitate his opposition.

The victory, therefore, has given ‘The Passion’ the motivation he needs to leave Qatar as the new champion. Appearing on Qabayan Radio 94.3 this week, Pacio explained the blueprint to beating Brooks on March 1:

“One of my strengths is obviously my striking. I plan to enter this fight more confident than I was before. I’m entering this rematch with full confidence and trust in my striking.”

ONE 166: Qatar will air live on March 1 free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Joshua Pacio is ready to ramp up the pace against Jarred Brooks with explosiveness and speed

It’s no secret that Joshua Pacio has every intent to drag Jarred Brooks into deep waters come fight night at ONE 166: Qatar.

The Filipino striker has been planning his revenge since he surrendered the belt to Brooks by decision in December 2022. Having a full year to improve and get support from his teammates, like former ONE world champions Eduard Folayang and Kevin Belingon, has been super beneficial to him both as a person and athlete.

Just like his first match with Brooks, Pacio intends to smother his rival with heavy shots for as long as it takes. And thanks to his training camp, he feels that he’s prepared to push Brooks for 25 full minutes if he has to.

“For this training camp, we’ve got all the help I need to monitor my progress,” he told ONE. “We have a legitimate strength and conditioning coach, Kuya Vince [Loman], who has really focused on enhancing my explosiveness and speed.”