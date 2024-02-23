Joshua Pacio working with BJJ and Sambo athletes in preparation for Jarred Brooks’ intense pressure at ONE 166: Qatar

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio will finally get to rematch the man who took his belt, Jarred Brooks. The two strawweight MMA greats will lock horns at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1. The world title bout is part of ONE Championship's first foray into conducting live events in the Middle East.

After his first bout with Brooks, Joshua Pacio amicably left his long-time MMA stable, Team Lakay, late last year. The Filipino striking savant then moved to the newly established Lion Nation MMA in Benguet, Philippines, led by former Team Lakay member and two-time ONE lightweight MMA world champion Eduard Folayang.

Preparing for the wrestling specialist in Jared Brooks, Pacio employed the help of grappling specialists in his country, namely Gibran Langbayan and his brother, Godwin Langbayan.

Pacio told ONE:

“In the grappling aspect, of course, Professor Gibran Langbayan is here to help. Plus, he brought his younger brother, Godwin, with him. Godwin is one of the best jiu-jitsu practitioners in the Philippines and is part of the national sambo team.”

Gibran Langbayan is a former North American Grappling Association (NAGA) and Abu Dhabi Jiujitsu pro (AJP) gold medalist and is the first Jiujitsu black belt of the Igorot tribal bloodline, a heritage Joshua Pacio proudly represents. As for Godwin Langbayan, the bantamweight MMA fighter is a sambo and wrestling specialist and is part of the Philippine National Sambo Team.

Joshua Pacio grateful for the team effort at Lion's Nation MMA in preparation for upcoming fight

In a separate interview with The MMA Superfan on YouTube, 'The Passion' shed light on some of the inner workings of his fight camp for the Jarred Brooks rematch:

“Sometimes there’s something that I wanted to do but, the other guys would hesitate because it’s uncertain or it doesn’t fit into the scheme of things. At least right now, everyone can brainstorm on what to do and we can see what the proper game plan should be heading into this fight.”

Catch Joshua Pacio rematch Jarred Brooks for the belt at ONE 166: Qatar, airing live on March 1 free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.