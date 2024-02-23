“I won’t be as wary” – Joshua Pacio promises he won’t hesitant to pull the trigger against Jarred Brooks in rematch

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio will have a chance at redemption as he faces Jarred Brooks, the man who took his belt, at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1. The world title rematch is part of the promotion's first-ever fight card in Qatar.

Their first bout happened in Manila, Philippines at ONE 164 late last year. After a nail-biting five rounds of action, 'The Passion' dropped his belt to 'The Monkey God' via unanimous decision.

Speaking to Qabayan Radio 94.3 on YouTube, Joshua Pacio candidly shed light on what could have possibly gone wrong that night. He also promised that he'd be able to right his wrongs at ONE 166.

He said:

“I’m just going to keep throwing my combinations and won’t be as wary as I was with my opponent’s takedown attempts.”

In the fight game, it's almost always a recipe for disaster to be tentative with your attacks. The moment you hesitate is exactly when you'll either get clocked in the face or dragged down to the ground. 'The Passion' is wise to have been able to realize this hole in his game in the first fight.

Watch the full interview here:

Joshua Pacio reveals how he deals with Jarred Brooks' constant trash-talk

In the same interview with the Qatar-based Filipino radio show, Pacio spoke about his rival's affinity for trash-talking ahead of bouts. As it turns out, the constant mean banter from 'The Monkey God' is something Joshua Pacio is already used to.

He said:

“I’m used to the trash talk, to be honest. In our nature, as Filipinos, it’s just natural. So I’ll let him do his thing, and I’ll also just do my thing."

Witness Pacio clash with Brooks not with words but with fists at ONE 166: Qatar, which will air live on March 1 free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.