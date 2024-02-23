“He’s not going to feel as strong” – Jarred Brooks says Joshua Pacio’s focus on conditioning won’t matter in rematch

ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks will defend his belt against the man he took it from, Joshua Pacio, in a much-anticipated rematch at ONE 166: Qatar. On March 1, the two strawweight MMA marvels will take part in ONE Championship's first-ever foray into the beautiful country of Qatar.

In December 2022, 'The Monkey God' challenged 'The Passion' for the belt at ONE 164 in front of a hostile crowd in Manila, Philippines. After a grueling five-round battle, Jarred Brooks walked out with a unanimous decision win and a shiny new belt.

True to his confident persona, Brooks provided a bold assessment of his upcoming opponent in an interview with The MMA Superfan on YouTube:

“He might feel like he’s not getting tired, but he’s not going to feel as strong. And damn it, I am ten times stronger than Joshua Pacio.”

Joshua Pacio has made a name for himself with his seemingly unlimited cardio and explosive strength he can sustain from round one to five. Jarred Brooks will have to unleash an inhuman level of pace and punishment to sap Pacio's energy.

Watch the full interview here:

Jarred Brooks admits to being "super nervous" during first fight with Joshua Pacio

Breaking away from his brash and confident persona, Jarred Brooks gave a candid assessment of his mindset the first time he locked horns with Joshua Pacio. As it turned out, nerves were getting to 'The Monkey God' that night in Manila:

“In that first fight, I was nervous. I’m not gonna lie, bro. I was super nervous to see how Joshua's power, Joshua's jiu-jitsu, all of that culminated.”

If you can win a world title even when you're a nervous wreck, guess what you can do in a rematch with the same man you just beat for the belt? Something tells us Brooks will be more confident coming into ONE 166.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live on March 1 free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.