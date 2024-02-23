“It was a close fight” – Jarred Brooks says Joshua Pacio barely did enough to win tight encounter vs Mansur Malachiev

On March 1, ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks will put his belt on the line against the man he took from, Joshua Pacio. The pair of MMA rivals will run it back at ONE 166: Qatar, ONE Championship's historic debut in the Middle Eastern country.

In December 2022, Jarred Brooks challenged Joshua Pacio for the belt at ONE 164. After a grueling five-round battle, 'The Monkey God' bested 'The Passion' in front of his home crowd in Manila, Philippines.

Pacio took nearly a year to bounce back from the loss, facing Mansur Malachiev in a razor-close bout at ONE Fight Night 15 in October last year. The fight was a toss-up to some spectators, which saw Pacio spending a lot of time on his back against the wrestling specialist in Malachiev.

Jarred Brooks had his take on the bout, telling The MMA Superfan on YouTube:

“I do think the match-up was great. I thought that it was a close fight. As far as judging goes, in the ONE judging scorecards, Joshua did win. Because he got that catch, because of those two guillotine [attempts]. But Mansur tripped over his own ankle. It wasn’t because of a leg kick.”

Watch the full interview here:

Jarred Brooks admits being "super nervous" in first Pacio fight

Despite his often confident and at times brash personality, Jarred Brooks admits he still gets nervous during bouts, especially world title bouts. His first bout with Pacio back in 2022 was the first world title shot for ''The Monkey God'.

On his mindset during his first dance with 'The Passion', Brooks said:

“In that first fight, I was nervous. I’m not gonna lie, bro. I was super nervous to see how Joshua's power, Joshua's jiu-jitsu, all of that culminated.”

With five rounds of experience fighting the former world champion, not to mention beating him while nervous, Brooks should have more than enough confidence coming into the rematch.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live on March 1 free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.