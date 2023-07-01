Create

"Trying the Charlie Olives hack" - Dan Hooker's new blonde look has fans excited 

By Umar
Modified Jul 01, 2023 11:34 GMT
Dan Hooker (left) and Charles Oliveira (right). [Images courtesy: left image from Reddit u/deadliftn and right image from Getty Images]
UFC lightweight Dan Hooker has undergone a major makeover and changed his hair color to blonde.

Fans on Reddit reacted to the fighter's new look and could not help but compare it to the former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira's famous platinum blonde hair. Some speculated that Hooker's fortunes may turn going forward, just as Oliveira's did after his makeover.

Check out some fan reactions below:

"Trying the Charlie Olives hack"
"Hooker Do Bronx"
"Do Auckland"
"Lol pretending to be Oliveira now"
"This might just work lol"
A fan also mentioned UFC middleweight Derek Brunson's blonde hair transformation which did not particularly result in a change of fortunes for him.

"Derick Brunson would like to have a word about this hack"
Fans also made jokes about Hooker's new look and most were not the biggest fans of the makeover.

"I’ve seen a Blonde Hooker before"
"Stop talking about Tito’s ex"
"looks lesbian"
"Forreal he does Hooker makin a run for the belt in the women's division?"
"He landed the lead role in the movie Taken 3. He's playing Liam Neeson's lesbian daughter."
"Ellen degeneres looking ass"
"Looks like Gordon Ryan off roids and been on a drug binge"
Other fans predicted the result of Dan Hooker's upcoming lightweight showdown against Jalin Turner at UFC 290.

"Dan Hooker drops and then submits Turner in Round 1"
"The blonde hair will look crazy when blooded up. Like Ric Flairs back in the days"
Dan Hooker believes the BMF title makes Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje a "silly fight"

UFC lightweight contenders Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are set to face off against each other for the BMF belt that was previously held by Jorge Masvidal.

Dan Hooker spoke on teammate Israel Adesanya's YouTube channel and weighed in on the belt's value. He stated that he would fight for the belt only for the commercial perks involved but does not rate the belt as significantly as a world title.

'The Hangman' said:

“That’s why it’s a little bit of a silly fight, you know what I mean? We’re prizefighters at the end of the day. Nah. What does it actually mean though? Of course I’d take it because there’s money that comes with it, which is the main objective of doing it. But having a BMF title and hanging that on my wall and being proud of that is not the same as a world title. I’d probably put it under the bed or something like that.”

Check out Hooker's comments below:

youtube-cover

