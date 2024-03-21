“Trying to play doesn’t always pay off” - Liam Harrison recounts breaking his leg to pieces in ill-fated 2017 Bobo Sacko bout

Liam Harrison knows all too well how a bad training camp can lead to disastrous results come fight night.

Looking back on his 2017 bout with Bobo Sacko under the Golden Fight banner in France, the 'Hitman' revealed that he had broken a rib during training camp. Instead of withdrawing, Harrison surged forward, doing as much as he physically could to prepare for the contest.

As a result, Harrison walked out of the arena with a loss on his record and a severely busted-up leg.

"However, trying to play the hero don't always pay off," Harrison wrote on his Instagram stories. "This fight against Bobo Sacko, the camp was an absolute disaster... I broke my rib four weeks out and couldn't clinch, spar, or hit pads with my right side... So I just ran and did left-sided pads as I thought on fight night I would just box and KO him."

"Fight night came and they stuck me in massive 12oz pillow gloves which were bigger than the gloves we sparred in so that plan went straight out the window and I lost on points."

"And to make matters worse, I split my shin in round two and broke my foot in round three...a true disaster from start to finish. ...Lesson from this story? I'm not sure I actually learned anything as I still did it again after."

Liam Harrison suffered another gruesome leg injury in his first ONE world title fight

Sadly, that was not the first time the British superstar left the ring with a nasty leg injury. After scoring back-to-back knockouts against Mohammed Bin Mahmoud and 'Elbow Zombie' Muangthai PK Saenchai, the 'Hitman' earned his first shot at ONE Championship gold, squaring off with then-bantamweight Muay Thai world titleholder Nong-O Hama in the ONE on Prime Video 1 co-main event.

Near the two-minute mark of the opening round, Nong-O unleashed a hellacious low kick that caught Liam Harrison in the knee, instantly sending him crashing to the canvas. Unable to stand up, all Harrison could do was sit there as the referee counted him out.

Five months later, Harrison underwent surgery to repair his knee and, thus far, is yet to return. However, 'Hitman' revealed that he's feeling better than ever and is closing in on his first appearance of 2024.

