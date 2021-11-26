"Trying times" - Diego Sanchez reveals he's developed pneumonia due to COVID-19

Diego Sanchez has revealed that he developed pneumonia after contracting a severe case of COVID-19.

The 39-year-old former UFC star took to social media to update his fans about his situation. On Twitter, Sanchez posted a photo of himself in the hospital as he appeared to be waiting for his test results. Moments later, Sanchez checked back in on Instagram with an update about his condition. He wrote:

"Low oxygen numbers and a pneumonia. This has been some tying times"

Despite being a professional athlete in relatively good shape, Sanchez appears to be experiencing some difficulties with recovering from the disease. Sanchez has been battling COVID-19 over the past few days. Last week, The Ultimate Fighter season 1 winner tweeted to confirm the severity of his condition:

“S***ting, coughing, pukin, constant hot cold fevers, pain in every joint, migraines, 5 days no sleep and constantly short of breath. My boy @luisbaboon warned me I had no idea it was this evil!!! @ColbyCovMMA was talkin that shit saying it’s just a common cold. Prayers for all the sick.”

Diego Sanchez UFC @DiegoSanchezUFC Shitting, coughing, pukin, constant hot cold fevers, pain in every joint, migraines, 5 days no sleep and constantly short of breath. My boy @luisbaboon warned me I had no idea it was this evil!!! @ColbyCovMMA was talkin that shit saying it’s just a common cold. 🙏🏼for all the sick Shitting, coughing, pukin, constant hot cold fevers, pain in every joint, migraines, 5 days no sleep and constantly short of breath. My boy @luisbaboon warned me I had no idea it was this evil!!! @ColbyCovMMA was talkin that shit saying it’s just a common cold. 🙏🏼for all the sick

This couldn't have come at a worse time for Sanchez as he just recently parted ways with the UFC earlier this year. He was scheduled to fight former teammate Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone at UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Waterson, but was taken off the card several days before the event.

Sanchez updated on Twitter that he developed blood clots in his legs, reiterating that COVID 'is no joke.'

Diego Sanchez UFC @DiegoSanchezUFC Blood clots now! Covid is no motha fuckin joke Blood clots now! Covid is no motha fuckin joke

Diego Sanchez UFC @DiegoSanchezUFC Blood clots in both my legs Blood clots in both my legs

Diego Sanchez could fight at BKFC

Although Diego Sanchez is in no shape to compete at the moment, he was recently in negotiations with combat sports promotion Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). The organization's president, David Feldman, even teased a potential matchup between Sanchez and fellow UFC alum Mike Perry.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"Yeah, we are still in talks with Diego. We had some things come up in New Mexico as we were going to do some things there but that will be postponed to early next year,” Feldman told BJPENN.com. “His name could come up for Mike Perry. But, we always said when we matched up Diego we would make sure we matched him right and not in over his head. I don’t know if Mike Perry is over his head or not. They are both identical styles."

Watch: 5 UFC fighters who found success in the WWE!

Edited by C. Naik