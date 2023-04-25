Having made her professional MMA debut in 2012, Fallon Fox became the first openly transgender fighter to compete in MMA after coming out in March 2013. While 'The Queen of Swords' is no stranger to controversy, she once had a public run-in with former UFC women's flyweight contender Bec Rawlings in 2013.

An alum of the UFC's popular reality show, The Ultimate Fighter, Rawlings competed in Invicta Fighting Championship thrice in 2013 before making her official debut in the UFC in 2015.

While she never faced Fox in the cage, she recalled a hostile encounter with the transgender MMA fighter in a hotel the morning of her fight against Jasminka Cive at Invicta FC 5: Penne vs. Waterson.

According to Rawling's Facebook post from April 2013, she got into an altercation with Fallon Fox after the transgender fighter engaged in an unfriendly staring contest. The 34-year-old Australian recalled minding her own business when her husband alerted her to Fox staring at her from the hotel's second floor.

When she asked why Fox was mean-mugging her, the 47-year-old rudely answered, "I'll do what I want." This led to a further back-and-forth between the two, with Fallon Fox heading down to confront Bec Rawlings.

While the subject of their confrontation remains a mystery, Rawlings clarified that Fox later apologized, but the whole experience distracted her from her fight later that night.

Fallon Fox professional record: How many knockouts does the transgender MMA fighter have?

Fallon Fox made her professional MMA debut in May 2012 and came out as transgender in March 2013. After 'The Queen of Swords' openly identified as a transgender fighter, Fox regularly courted controversy because many fans oppose transgender fighters like her competing in cisgender women's sports.

Before hanging up her gloves in 2014, Fox won five out of her six fights. The transgender MMA fighter also managed to secure three knockouts in three out of her five wins, with the other two wins coming via submission.

She won her first two fights against Elisha Helsper and Ericka Newsome via knockout in the first round. However, her last knockout victory against Tamikka Brents in September 2014 pushed her into the limelight of sporting controversy.

Fox dominantly finished Brents via first-round TKO and fractured her skull, causing an uproar in the MMA world. Considering her opponent was a cisgender woman, Fox came under intense criticism that further heated the debate around trans-women competing against cisgender women in sports.

Fallon Fox has competed in various MMA promotions like Championship Fighting Alliance (CFA), Xtreme Fighting Organization (XFO), and Capital City Cage Wars (CCCW).

