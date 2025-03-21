Turki Alalshikh allegedly 'threatened' Canelo Alvarez before 'buying' him with $100 million, accuses Jake Paul

Jake Paul recently alleged that Turki Alalshikh attempted to intimidate Canelo Alvarez before securing a lucrative deal with him. Earlier this year, 'The Problem Child' was pursuing a high-profile clash with Alvarez and was reportedly deep in negotiations to make the fight happen.

Ad

Ultimately, the multi-division boxing champion rejected the possibility, stating that he only fights "real fighters." Instead, he signed a four-fight deal with Riyadh Season, which kicks off with a May 3 showdown against William Scull. In response, Paul took to social media, insisting that Canelo "ducked" him.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

During a recent episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer weighed in on the collapse of his potential fight with Alvarez. 'The Problem Child' claimed that the bout was nearly finalized until Saudi General Entertainment Authority head Alalshikh allegedly used his influence and pressured the Mexican boxing superstar into signing with him instead:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"We were negotiating for two months straight — that's a lot of time. The whole time, Turki was doing everything in his power to strip the fight, trying not to make it happen, calling Canelo, calling Eddie Reynoso, basically saying, 'Why are you doing this?'"

Ad

He continued:

"To the point where he had to threaten Canelo to pull his three-fight deal — 'You're not fighting [Terence] Crawford, I'm not paying you any of this money.' And he's basically paying him over $100 million for this random-a*s fight in May, and Canelo at some point is like, 'Okay, you bought me. I'm not going to fight this kid, Jake.'"

Ad

Check out Jake Paul's comments below (5:35):

Ad

Dana White backs Turki Alalshikh over Canelo Alvarez signing that blocked Jake Paul fight

During the UFC 312 post-fight press conference last month, Dana White shared his thoughts on Turki Alalshikh securing Canelo Alvarez under the Riyadh Season banner. The UFC CEO stated that he wasn’t the least bit surprised, emphasizing that Alalshikh is currently the most influential figure in boxing.

Ad

According to White, Alalshikh holds the power to shape the sport as he pleases —even if it means shutting down Jake Paul’s hopes of landing a fight with Canelo:

"They control the sport of boxing right now. I don’t think it’s hard for them to steal anybody from anybody. I don’t know the ins and outs of that deal, but I’m sure it’s not too hard to steal somebody away from [Paul's Most Valuable Promotions] to Saudi. Totally different levels there – not even the same universe of levels."

Ad

Check out Dana White's comments below (5:44):

Earlier this month, White and Alalshikh partnered to introduce a boxing league under the TKO banner. The venture will also feature WWE president Nick Khan in a prominent leadership role on the promotion’s executive board.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.