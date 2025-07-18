Turki Alalshikh claiming that Jake Paul agreed to fight Anthony Joshua sends fans reeling: "We in for the biggest fight of our lives"

Saudi Arabian sports promoter Turki Alalshikh claims Jake Paul has agreed to fight Anthony Joshua next. After beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Paul cracked the WBA cruiserweight top 15 rankings, though critics believe that ranking flatters a fighter who hasn't faced a lot of professional boxers.

Alalshikh wants to see if Paul can survive against a former unified heavyweight champion who once held three of the four major belts. Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has not dismissed the matchup outright, admitting that while Tyson Fury is the main target, a quick money fight with Paul could fill the gap.

Speaking on the Boxing Voice podcast, Alalshikh said:

"Joshua, if he destroys him, the headache of Jake Paul will go from my mind. If Jake Paul win, I will know that Joshua is finished and Jake Paul deserves to be ranked and deserves to have a future in boxing. Right?... Jake Paul accepted. Now next week I will talk with Joshua about it.”

Check out Turki Alalshikh's comments below:

Several fans took to X, with netizens split between mocking the idea, hyping Paul’s chances, and doubting the fight will ever happen at all. They wrote:

"We [are] in for the biggest fight of our lives."

"If people GENUINELY think AJ will win with ease, it’s going to be hilarious. Jake has the upper hand, and his team will set the rules. I can’t wait for him to shock the world the same way Ruiz shocked the world."

"I mean… Decent promo from Turki Alalshikh, but the headache stopped when he fought Tommy Fury."

"Picture what AJ did to [Francis] Ngannou but ten times worse."

"Jake is not taking that fight. He is beyond delusional if he thinks any outcome but getting knocked out is possible."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Turki Alalshikh's plans for Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul clash. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

Jake Paul fires back at critics after talks of Anthony Joshua fight

Jake Paul has doubled down on his fearless approach after talks of a possible Anthony Joshua fight sent shockwaves through the boxing world. He made it clear he plans to fight whoever he wants on his terms.

His defiance comes in response to critics who are questioning whether he is serious about stepping in with a former heavyweight champion. Paul took to X and wrote:

"I will do what I want, with who I want, when I want, in the boxing ring. Anyone, anytime, anyplace! You rodents talk so much sh*t, but when I want to take on the biggest challenges, you start having panic attacks and deciding my demise."

Check out Jake Paul's X post below:

