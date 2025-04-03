Turki Alalshikh fails to fool fans with shocking update about quitting boxing promotion on April 1: "Nobody believes this"

Turki Alalshikh, one of boxing’s most influential promoters, attempted to prank fans on April 1 by announcing his departure from the sport. The mastermind behind Riyadh Season’s biggest boxing events, Alalshikh, claimed that he was stepping away and canceling upcoming fight cards in New York and London.

Taking to X, he wrote:

“Dear fans, Today marks our final day in boxing. I want to thank everyone who has been part of this journey with me. To my dear friends scheduled to fight on the London and NYC cards, I apologize for the time and effort you put into training camp. I wish you the best of luck in your future fights, as those two events have now been officially cancelled. Yours, Turki🙏🏻”

Check out Turki Alalshikh's post below:

However, fans weren’t fooled, quickly dismissing the post as an April Fools' joke. One fan responded:

“Nobody believes this 🤣🤣”

while another joked:

“April fools is haram”

Check out some of the fan reaction below:

Fans react to Turki Alalshikh's April Fool's Day post. [Screenshot via: X]

Despite the prank, Alalshikh remains committed to the sport, with the highly anticipated Riyadh Season card in New York set to feature Ryan Garcia vs. Rolly Romero, Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez, and Teofimo Lopez vs. Arnold Barboza Jr.

With his recent collaboration with TKO Group and Dana White, it’s clear that Alalshikh has no intention of leaving boxing anytime soon.

Turki Alalshikh clarifies TKO League’s role, dismisses rivalry with promoters and sanctioning bodies

Turki Alalshikh clarified that the newly announced TKO boxing league is not intended to replace sanctioning bodies or promoters. The league, led by UFC CEO Dana White and WWE President Nick Khan, aims to provide opportunities for fighters and create an exciting experience for fans.

"This league is a project that is not against anyone, not against commissions, not against the promoters.... this is my opinion and from my side. This is a project that has space in the market and you will still see the four belts, the commissions and the promoters. The market is huge and no one can delete anyone from this market." [H/t: Ring Magazine]

