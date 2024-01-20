Turki Alalshikh hilariously responds to Oscar De La Hoya's comments about Saudi Arabia boxing

Turki Alalshikh is really going to miss Oscar De La Hoya in Saudi Arabia this year.

The country has largely taken over the sport itself in the past year or so. Names such as Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are flocking to Saudi Arabia for career-high paydays. While some have concerns, boxers and promoters have largely been happy with the financial aspect.

However, 'Golden Boy' has his concerns. Earlier this month, De La Hoya held a press scrum, where he partially took aim at Saudi Arabia. While the career-high paydays are excellent for fighters, the promoter believes that fights still need to happen in America.

Furthermore, De La Hoya has plans to create his own arena to hold events similar to the UFC Apex. Despite the boxer's rivalry with Dana White, he's a fan of the idea of making his own arena. With all that, it sounds like De La Hoya and his stable at Golden Boy Promotions won't be headed to the Middle East.

However, it doesn't sound like Turki Alalshikh really cares. At the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou press conference earlier this month, he was asked about the promoter's comments. There, he sarcastically responded:

“We will miss him. Thank you.”

Check out his comments below (32:00):

Oscar De La Hoya explains opposition to Turki Alalshikh's move into boxing

For Oscar De La Hoya, the situation with Saudi Arabia's move into boxing is a personal one for him.

Before 'Golden Boy' was a promoter, he was a world champion boxer. Before he was a boxer, he was just a fan of the sport who liked to watch. It's likely, thanks to those years of watching, that he's not a big fan of where the sport is heading.

In a recent interview with FightHubTV, the retired boxer discussed his decision to build a Golden Boy Promotions Apex. While he didn't mention Turki Alalshikh by name, it's clear that Saudi Arabia's move into boxing spurred his decision.

Speaking in the interview, De La Hoya lamented the fact that Las Vegas used to be the capital of boxing. For him, returning the sport to Nevada is a key priority. He explained:

"The idea, and we're already looking into this, is to build an Apex in Las Vegas. Bring all of Golden Boy headquarters to Las Vegas... Bring all Golden Boy fights here to Vegas, and bring back the old days man. The mecca of boxing is Las Vegas."

