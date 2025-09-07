Turki Alalshikh issues stern request to Terence Crawford ahead of Canelo Alvarez fight

Turki Alalshikh recently met with Terence Crawford ahead of his highly anticipated matchup against Canelo Alvarez, encouraging him to put on a strong performance inside the squared circle.Crawford is moving up two weight divisions to challenge Alvarez for the WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF super middleweight titles on Sep. 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alalshikh and UFC's parent company TKO Group Holdings, are promoting the fight, which will be live broadcast on streaming giant Netflix.Ring Magazine recently took to X and posted a clip of Alalshikh's interaction with Crawford, who was training at the UFC Performance Institute (PI) in Las Vegas. The General Entertainment Authority chairman of Saudi Arabia apparently urged 'Bud' to present a tough fight against Alvarez:''You must deliver the job''Check out Turki Alalshikh and Terence Crawford's conversation below:Crawford boasts an undefeated professional record of 41 wins, including 31 victories by knockout. In his last boxing outing, the American became a four-division champion by defeating Israil Madrimov via unanimous decision. With the win, he claimed the WBA and interim WBO super welterweight belts.Meanwhile, Alvarez (63-2-2) has 39 knockout wins on his resume. Earlier this year in May, the Mexican superstar squared off against William Scull in a super middleweight title unification bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It was a lackluster performance by Scull, who constantly moved around the ring to dodge Alvarez's attacks and eventually lost his undefeated status by unanimous decision.Boxing promoter offers advice to Terence CrawfordTerence Crawford is aiming to become a five-division champion when he faces Canelo Alvarez in a super middleweight showdown on Sep. 13 in Las Vegas.Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn spoke to The Stomping Ground and offered his thoughts. The Brit said that Crawford can ''control'' the title fight, similar to Dmitry Bivol, who secured a unanimous decision win in his superfight against Alvarez in May 2022:''Right now, my head is just leading with [Terence] Crawford, slightly...It’s tough to call at this stage of their careers, because they are old. And I don’t know, it’s like who’s getting older quicker. He [Alvarez] has a tendency to not be that aggressive. And I think if he’s not aggressive against Crawford, and Crawford can control the fight and use angles, and fight in spurts like [Dmitry] Bivol did, then I think he’s got a great chance.” [11:34 of the interview]Notably, Crawford is in excellent shape ahead of his super middleweight debut.