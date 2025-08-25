  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Turn your son in" - Former UFC star claims Raja Jackson’s Syko Stu attack craziest thing he’s seen in 15 years

"Turn your son in" - Former UFC star claims Raja Jackson’s Syko Stu attack craziest thing he’s seen in 15 years

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Aug 25, 2025 13:43 GMT
Ex-UFC fighter reacts to viral incident involving Quinton Jackson
Ex-UFC fighter reacts to viral incident involving Quinton Jackson's (pictured) son. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's son, Raja Jackson, has recently been in the headlines due to an incident where he left professional wrestler Syko Stu unconscious in the ring. A former UFC star has suggested that Quinton should turn his son in to face the consequences of his actions.

Ad

For context, during a pro wrestling show in California, Raja was supposed to play his part by taking down Stu and delivering a few working punches. However, instead of following the script, Raja landed over 20 clean shots that knocked the professional wrestler out.

Clips of the incident went viral, eliciting reactions from many, including former UFC star Kevin Lee. In a post on X, Lee wrote:

"My thoughts after watching that video of Rampage son. Craziest thing I’ve seen in 15 years involved in this type of sport."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The former UFC star can also be heard saying:

"I usually don't like to involve myself in other men's situations, but I feel I'm qualified to speak on this. And dog messed up... I love Rampage [Jackson], but Rampage, turn your son in. He gotta go lay down for a little bit. Like if it was my son, that's what I would tell him. You're a grown man, bro. You can't condone that type of behavior, bro."
Ad

Check out Kevin Lee's post below:

Ad

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen reacts to Raja Jackson's viral incident

As soon as clips of the incident went viral, Raja Jackson faced significant backlash. His father, Quinton Jackson, issued a statement apologizing for his son's actions. However, UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen attributed the unfortunate incident to Raja’s inexperience in the professional wrestling circuit.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen shared his perspective on the matter, saying:

"The guys told him to get even with him in the ring. Now, that is wildly open to interpretation as to what it means, but it made a level of sense to Raja, who agrees... When that is being said to him... They didn't mean go out there and hurt him... but one is a worker [pro-wrestling performer] who fully understands that, in Stu, and the other is not a professional wrestler." [5:40 of the video]
About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications