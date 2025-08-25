"Turn your son in" - Former UFC star claims Raja Jackson’s Syko Stu attack craziest thing he’s seen in 15 years

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's son, Raja Jackson, has recently been in the headlines due to an incident where he left professional wrestler Syko Stu unconscious in the ring. A former UFC star has suggested that Quinton should turn his son in to face the consequences of his actions.For context, during a pro wrestling show in California, Raja was supposed to play his part by taking down Stu and delivering a few working punches. However, instead of following the script, Raja landed over 20 clean shots that knocked the professional wrestler out.Clips of the incident went viral, eliciting reactions from many, including former UFC star Kevin Lee. In a post on X, Lee wrote:&quot;My thoughts after watching that video of Rampage son. Craziest thing I’ve seen in 15 years involved in this type of sport.&quot;The former UFC star can also be heard saying:&quot;I usually don't like to involve myself in other men's situations, but I feel I'm qualified to speak on this. And dog messed up... I love Rampage [Jackson], but Rampage, turn your son in. He gotta go lay down for a little bit. Like if it was my son, that's what I would tell him. You're a grown man, bro. You can't condone that type of behavior, bro.&quot;Check out Kevin Lee's post below:UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen reacts to Raja Jackson's viral incidentAs soon as clips of the incident went viral, Raja Jackson faced significant backlash. His father, Quinton Jackson, issued a statement apologizing for his son's actions. However, UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen attributed the unfortunate incident to Raja’s inexperience in the professional wrestling circuit.In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen shared his perspective on the matter, saying:&quot;The guys told him to get even with him in the ring. Now, that is wildly open to interpretation as to what it means, but it made a level of sense to Raja, who agrees... When that is being said to him... They didn't mean go out there and hurt him... but one is a worker [pro-wrestling performer] who fully understands that, in Stu, and the other is not a professional wrestler.&quot; [5:40 of the video]