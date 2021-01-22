'Turn it on at UFC 257 and see what happens!' - Dana White has a strong message for illegal streamers

Dana White has once again sent a strong message to those who plan on illegally streaming UFC 257. White has dared the illegal streamers/online pirates to stream UFC 257 illegally and see what happens.

UFC president Dana White has lately been quite vocal about upping the ante against illegal streaming/online piracy. White recently revealed that the UFC has a surprise in store for the people who’ll try to illegally stream UFC 257 as well as other UFC events thereafter. White suggested that trying to illegally stream UFC events will have severe consequences.

Addressing the breakthrough that he claims has been made in the battle against online piracy, Dana White explained that he looks forward to catching the online pirates. The internet was subsequently filled with many individuals jibing at White and claiming that they would call his bluff and illegally stream the UFC events.

At the UFC 257 pre-fight press conference, White was questioned as to whether he regrets issuing the challenge to the illegal streamers, in response to which he stated:

"Oh, no, no, no, no, no! I’m glad you asked me about that – Because we got one. We got one. We’re watching this guy right now. All you have to do is turn it on, on Saturday. And we’ve got you f**ker. I can’t wait. Turn it on, on Saturday, streamers, and see what happens. Thank you for asking me that question.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Dana White’s plans to stop the online pirates – by catching them red-handed and having the law take punitive measures against them – are set to go up a notch this year (2021).

One ought to note that the UFC has already been fighting online piracy for many years. Nevertheless, as investigative agencies and entertainment organizations get better at tracking the pirates, an increasing number of such individuals will likely be caught in the days to come.

Dana White and the UFC look to start 2021 with a bang

Dustin Poirier (left); Conor McGregor (right)

Advertisement

MMA megastar and UFC icon Conor McGregor is scheduled to face Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout that will headline UFC 257 on January 23rd. Dana White has weighed in on The Notorious One’s return to the octagon, noting that UFC 257, the first UFC PPV of 2021, will kick-start another successful year for the organization.

The MMA world consensus is that Conor McGregor’s return at UFC 257 is likely to be one of the most successful combat sports PPV events of the 2021 calendar year.