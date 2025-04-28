"Turned Ian Garry into the bo*ty warrior" - Joaquin Buckley puts ‘The Future’ on blast over UFC Kansas City showing

Joaquin Buckley was not happy with Ian Machado Garry's performance at UFC Kansas City. According to Buckley, Garry had the potential to put up a show for the audience but was too afraid to commit.

UFC Kansas City featured a welterweight contest between Garry and emerging contender Carlos Prates in the main event. The Irishman displayed his dominance and prevented Prates from taking charge by combining attack and defence. The Brazilian knockout artist had his chance in the final round but was unable to finish Garry and suffered a unanimous decision defeat.

Garry's victory prompted reactions from many, including Buckley, who chastised 'The Future' in a recent interview with Inside Fighting, saying:

''I think it was trash. I really think Ian Garry had the potential to really kind of put it on Prates but he tried to play it safe the whole time, tried to keep from getting knockout out. Obviously, man we’ve seen that Prates in that fifth round, he was trying to get to him and everything of that nature and he turned Ian Garry to the bo*ty warrior.''

He went on to mention Garry's inability for taking risks:

''My man trynna wrestle, my man trynna hold on for dear life but I feel like Ian Garry played himself. He really could have had a performance of the night type ending but you know, too scared.”

Check out Joaquin Buckley's comments below (0:13):

Notably, Garry is the backup fighter for the upcoming welterweight title matchup between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 on May 10. Meanwhile, Buckley is aiming for title contention with a potential victory over Kamaru Usman at UFC Atlanta on June 14.

Garry and Buckley were expected to clash at UFC Tampa last year, but the 27-year-old was called up on short notice to face Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310 after Muhammad withdrew due to foot injury.

Ian Machado Garry discusses his future plans

Ian Machado Garry will be in attendance at UFC 315 and backed Belal Muhammad to prevail over Jack Della Maddalena.

During the UFC Kansas City post-fight press conference, Garry was optimistic about his chances against Muhammad. In addition, the Irishman claimed that his first title defense would be against Islam Makhachev, followed by a rematch with Shavkat Rakhmonov.

''I’m gonna fight the winner, I believe it’s Belal...Then, when Belal doesn’t have the belt, there’s a certain pound-for-pound number one who wants to come up and his name is Islam Makhachev...I beat him, I take that status, I win my first title defense, and then Shavkat gets the rematch and I’m gonna go out there and I’m going to dismantle that man.''

Check out Ian Machado Garry's comments below (11:12):

