UFC Kansas City: Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates: Full video highlights

Ian Machado Garry headlined UFC Kansas City against Carlos Prates. The highly anticipated welterweight clash took place this past weekend at T-Mobile Center Kansas City, Missouri.

Ad

Garry had a perfect undefeated record prior to his last octagon outing against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310 last year, where he suffered his first professional loss, which came via unanimous decision. Meanwhile, Prates is on a 11 fight win streak, with 10 of them coming via knockout. The Brazilian entered the contest with an opening round knockout win over Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 100.

The opening round started with both fighters reading eachother's movements and exchanging leg kicks. Garry attempted a takedown but Prates defended it successfully. The Irishman then dropped Prates to end the round.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Garry failed to secure another takedown in the second round, but was able to avoid Prates' attacks with his swift head movement and finished the round with some slick combinations. 'The Future' was on the winning side entering the third round, when he eventually landed a takedown and demonstrated his fight IQ by combining attack and defense.

Prates had some success in the fourth round, but Garry showed determination and was able to bring the fight to the ground. The Brazilian appeared slow in the final round, and it felt like it was too late for him to find his rhythm. However, 'The Nightmare' found himself on top of Garry after defending a takedown attempt, and went for ground and pound strikes but was unable to finish the 27-year-old.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After a hard fought five rounds, Garry was declared winner via unanimous decision. The judges scored the contest (48-47 x2, 49-46) in favor the Irishman. As for Prates, he became the first fighter from the renowned 'Fighting Nerds' gym to lose his undefeated status in the promotion.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.