UFC Kansas City: Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates: Live round-by-round updates

Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates square off in the UFC Kansas City main event in a battle that could shift the landscape of the 170-pound division.
Garry, fresh off a short-notice scrap against Shavkat Rakhmonov, steps back into the fire looking to reassert his status as a future title challenger. Across from him stands Prates, the breakout prospect of 2024, riding an 11-fight win streak and a highlight reel of stoppages. The Brazilian finisher has picked up spectacular wins over veterans like Neil Magny and Li Jingliang with clinical, sharp striking.
This matchup is a test of Garry’s crisp, flowing stand-up and calculated pressure against Prates’ unpredictable rhythm and sniper-like shots.
With Sean Brady already making noise, Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley scheduled to square off, and Belal Muhammad about to defend the belt, the welterweight ladder is tightening fast. A statement win here could vault the victor straight into the title contention conversation soon.
The UFC Kansas City preliminary card kicks off at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with the main card going live at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+.
Round 1