Twitter locks Dillon Danis’ account after repeated attacks against Nina Agdal, sparks online backlash: “Trying to silence the GOAT”

Dillon Danis is gearing up to make a return to combat sports against YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul. The two are scheduled to meet in the squared circle on October 14, 2023, at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England.

After the match was announced, 'El Jefe' set out on a campaign to mock Paul. Danis has been consistently trying to provoke 'The Maverick' by posting intimate pictures and videos of his fiancée, Nina Agdal, with her former partners.

Dillon Danis faced consequences for his social media antics, as he recently disclosed on his Instagram Stories that he faced restrictions from X (formerly Twitter) due to sharing NSFW content involving Agdal.

Check out Danis' Instagram post below:

The limitations imposed on Dillon Danis' account sparked a substantial backlash from his supporters with a wide range of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Those pics might be the least private thing on earth😂"

Another wrote:

"Does not make sense at all to lock the most entertaining account on X? 😂 Logan cries to Elon. Huge L bro!"

Check out some more reactions below:

"LMAO how long you think Logan’s been trying to lock his account?"

"So much for freedom of speech on X 😂"

"Every picture he posted is public, it’s not like he accessed her phone and got all the pics, @elonmusk"

"This is BS, he was just making too much money on X so they locked him 😭"

"They are trying to silence the goat"

"Dillion aint do nothing wrong!! wtf!!!😂😂 the most entertaining account was banned!!"

"Cmon @dillondanis surely you knew this was going to happen at some time point"

Dillon Danis believed that Logan Paul's fiancée was transgender

Dillon Danis has recently talked about his unrelenting efforts to mock Logan Paul using aggressive methods and has offered an explanation for the reasons driving his behavior.

During his recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Danis stated:

"I'm all about trans and LGBTQ+ and everything, so I was like, this is awesome. He has a fiancee that's trans. I thought she was. Then I looked it up, and it was a girl... Jake did this to me... When me and him were going to fight. He was going at my girl, he was saying he fu*ked her... It's a double-edged sword."

Check out Danis' comments below:

