"Ricky Martin turned g*y after this" - Dillon Danis continues Nina Agdal post-fest on latest episode of Logan Paul 'getting cooked daily'

It seems Dillon Danis isn't planning on stopping trolling Logan Paul anytime soon. The Bellator welterweight fighter recently posted another old picture of Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal, and made a crude joke slandering the Danish model in the caption.

Danis is set to make his long-awaited return to action against 'The Maverick' in a professional boxing match on October 14. The highly anticipated fight will take place at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England. This bout will also mark Danis' first combat sports outing since June 2019.

With the event less than two months away, Dillon Danis chose to promote his fight against Logan Paul by trolling the YouTuber in personal and vicious way. Over the past week, 'El Jefe' has been posting old photos of Agdal with her former lovers in an attempt to embarrass 'The Maverick.'

In his latest post, the polarizing MMA star took to Twitter to post a picture of Agdal with a racecar driver and wrote in a disparaging caption:

"Heard Ricky Martin turned g*y after this."

Despite Danis' notoriety in the MMA community, his trolling skills have impressed many fans.

While Dillon Danis is mostly known for his close association with Conor McGregor and for being an online troublemaker, many believe he could redeem himself by slandering Logan Paul. One fan hilariously reacted to Danis' latest tweet, stating:

"This sh*t is funny man. Logan getting cooked daily."

Michael Chandler slams Dillon Danis for personal attacks against Logan Paul

Michael Chandler isn't a fan of the way Dillon Danis has been trolling Logan Paul. The UFC lightweight contender recently sounded off on the Bellator welterweight for involving Paul's family in a personal feud.

As mentioned, Danis has been on a mission to humiliate Logan Paul as much as possible. After two successful outings in Bellator, 'El Jefe' will be making his professional boxing debut against 'The Maverick.'

While Danis was considered to be a top prospect once upon a time, he chose to cultivate his identity as an online troll over the past few years. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Michael Chandler lambasted Danis for his recent actions and stated:

"What’re we doing? Logan Paul just got booked to fight Dillon Danis in a boxing match... Logan, I get it... But to fight this guy, who I don’t even want to name anymore because I feel like he’s just been a troll, and we keep giving him attention. We keep encouraging him with likes and tweets and headlines and fights like this. Why are we doing this?"

