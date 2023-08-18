Jake Paul is snitching on his brother Logan and acting as an informant, claims Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis recently accused Jake Paul of cheating his brother Logan Paul by telling on him.

Danis is set to make his long-awaited return to action against 'The Maverick' in a professional boxing match on October 14. The highly anticipated fight will take place at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England.

Ahead of his first combat sports outing since June 2019, 'El Jefe' has been mercilessly trolling Paul by posting old pictures of his fiancee, Nina Agdal, with her former lovers. Given the sheer number of photos Dillon Danis uploaded on Twitter, popular streamer Aiden Ross asked if Logan Paul had a mole in his inner circle.

Ross speculated that 'El Jefe' could only access such private images of Agdal if an informant passed them on. In a recent video, he said:

"It's so weird... I'm not trying to be disrespectful to Logan at all, but it's creeping me out Danis has so many f**king pictures. Somebody has to be an informant on Logan Paul's team."

Taking advantage of Logan Paul's heated confrontation with his brother during a recent episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Dillon Danis stoked the fire by claiming Logan's brother and best friend were his two informants. He tweeted:

"My informants are Mike Majlak & Jake Paul."

Jake Paul explains why he never does business with Logan Paul

Jake Paul and his brother are undeniably two of the biggest social media stars today. Both tasted the spotlight after starring in a Disney kids' show and later gained notoriety through YouTube.

Despite their immense success in the entertainment industry, Jake Paul and Logan Paul have tried to make their mark in professional boxing and wrestling, respectively. Over the past few years, 'The Problem Child' has made a name for himself in the boxing world, while 'The Maverick' is a fan-favorite wrestler in the WWE.

Apart from that, the Paul siblings also own several successful businesses. From Logan Paul's PRIME hydration to Jake Paul's MVP boxing promotions, the two brothers have done it all.

However, they've notably never done business together or entered any financial deal as a package. In an episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul explained why. He said:

"One of the things that pains me the most is that we don't do any business stuff together. I've tried to get him involved in MVP [boxing promotion]. I wanted to give him equity in everything that I'm doing, and he just doesn't want to. I think he just wants to create his own story and own lane."

