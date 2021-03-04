Twitter reacts to Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos' departure from the UFC

Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos have been released from the UFC. The legendary heavyweight duo has had 43 combined fights in the promotion, which includes a one-year title reign for Dos Santos.
After an initial report by TSN Sports about the pair's release, MMA Junkie later confirmed that the two heavyweights have indeed been jettisoned from the UFC.
While Alistair Overeem has not issued a statement about his departure, Dos Santos uploaded a post on Instagram, thanking the UFC for his 12-year long career in the promotion.
Dos Santos was on a four-fight losing skid in the UFC, last emerging victorious in March 2019 against knockout artist Derrick Lewis. After that win, 'Cigano' endured losses to Francis Ngannou, Curtis Blaydes, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and most recently, Ciryl Gane.
Meanwhile, Alistair Overeem has been largely inconsistent with his performances in the UFC. Although 'The Demolition Man' edged past some tough heavyweight competitors like Walt Harris and Augusto Sakai, it did appear that age was catching up with him in his most recent loss to Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 18.
The departure of both heavyweights from the UFC has been met with shock and despair by fans. However, most are grateful for the duo's massive contribution to the sport.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the news of Overeem and Dos Santos released from the UFC.
Some fans were also excited to see Overeem and dos Santos potentially moving to Bellator, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, and ONE Fighting Championship.
How Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos have fared in the UFC over the years
Junior dos Santos made his UFC debut in 2008 against Fabricio Werdum in a winning effort that earned him a 'Knockout of the Night' bonus at UFC 90.
Cigano was undefeated in his next eight fights, achieving the longest winning streak in UFC heavyweight division history (9). Dos Santos defeated Cain Velasquez to claim the heavyweight championship in 2011, but the Brazilian lost the title to Velasquez in a rematch two years later.
Meanwhile, Alistair Overeem may not have won the heavyweight strap in his UFC career, but The Demolition Man surely established himself as one of the most intimidating fighters in the division. He made his UFC debut in style by overpowering Brock Lesnar; he also defeated the likes of Frank Mir, Fabricio Werdum, Andrei Arlovski and Mark Hunt.
Overeem and Dos Santos fought each other in December 2015, where the former emerged victorious via a TKO in the second round.