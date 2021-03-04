Twitter reacts to Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos' departure from the UFC

Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos have been released from the UFC. The legendary heavyweight duo has had 43 combined fights in the promotion, which includes a one-year title reign for Dos Santos.

After an initial report by TSN Sports about the pair's release, MMA Junkie later confirmed that the two heavyweights have indeed been jettisoned from the UFC.

While Alistair Overeem has not issued a statement about his departure, Dos Santos uploaded a post on Instagram, thanking the UFC for his 12-year long career in the promotion.

Dos Santos was on a four-fight losing skid in the UFC, last emerging victorious in March 2019 against knockout artist Derrick Lewis. After that win, 'Cigano' endured losses to Francis Ngannou, Curtis Blaydes, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and most recently, Ciryl Gane.

Meanwhile, Alistair Overeem has been largely inconsistent with his performances in the UFC. Although 'The Demolition Man' edged past some tough heavyweight competitors like Walt Harris and Augusto Sakai, it did appear that age was catching up with him in his most recent loss to Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 18.

The departure of both heavyweights from the UFC has been met with shock and despair by fans. However, most are grateful for the duo's massive contribution to the sport.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the news of Overeem and Dos Santos released from the UFC.

Does this news hurt? Yeah it does. Did i expect it coming around this soon? Yeah probably. JDS got 3 nasty KOs in a row and Reem got legit battered by Volkov in his last fight. Both are older and got a lotta miles on them. Name of the game sadly. I bet he'll be next.... pic.twitter.com/v0ehwfzeq7 — Mikey's Legal Counsel (@Mikeythebiggest) March 4, 2021

Ubereem is the GOAT no matter what.

He can get knocked out in a spectacular way, he can feel the tap from outta nowhere, he can even lose to bigfoot just to make him feel good. Thankyou Ubereem for all the memories🙏

True Legend! — Shikhar Singh (@786shikharsingh) March 4, 2021

So Alistair Overeem and Junior Dos Santos got released by the UFC today. Here's some of favorite finishes from both guys. Definitely a end of a Era in the Heavyweight division in the UFC. pic.twitter.com/vRZDV7FP9u — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) March 4, 2021

Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos were released from @ufc today.



JDS was an animal and I wish America got to see the Ubereem we witnessed in Pride. — Dan Carey (@DCarey1313) March 4, 2021

Wow!@ufc parted ways with 2 ranked heavyweight contenders.

#7 Alistair Overeem ( 3-2 Last 5 ) & # 12 Junior Dos Santos ( 1-4 Last 5 ).

What great careers these 2 legends had with the UFC. https://t.co/y2vkEBfD7C — David Hanson (@DHansonMMA) March 4, 2021

The UFC parts ways with Alistair Overeem and Junior Dos Santos.



The end of an era 🙏🏽



On to the next chapter 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/fwhMIqYIix — 𝕽𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖒𝖆𝖐𝖊𝖗❂ (@Eaglesmesh) March 4, 2021

Some fans were also excited to see Overeem and dos Santos potentially moving to Bellator, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, and ONE Fighting Championship.

Bellator when they found out that the UFC cut Alistair Overeem and Junior Dos Santos pic.twitter.com/qqJp5ixxUu — (-_-) (@rodouo) March 4, 2021

Junior Dos Santos and Alistair Overeem are no longer on the UFC roster. Bare-Knuckle Boxing just got way more interesting. — MMA Roasted (@MMARoasted) March 4, 2021

Get Alistair over to ONE pronto and let's get the return of the Ubereem! pic.twitter.com/hd5eqh0Pqv — 🄼🄼🄰 - 🅂🅃🅄 💯 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mma_stu) March 4, 2021

How Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos have fared in the UFC over the years

Junior dos Santos made his UFC debut in 2008 against Fabricio Werdum in a winning effort that earned him a 'Knockout of the Night' bonus at UFC 90.

Cigano was undefeated in his next eight fights, achieving the longest winning streak in UFC heavyweight division history (9). Dos Santos defeated Cain Velasquez to claim the heavyweight championship in 2011, but the Brazilian lost the title to Velasquez in a rematch two years later.

Meanwhile, Alistair Overeem may not have won the heavyweight strap in his UFC career, but The Demolition Man surely established himself as one of the most intimidating fighters in the division. He made his UFC debut in style by overpowering Brock Lesnar; he also defeated the likes of Frank Mir, Fabricio Werdum, Andrei Arlovski and Mark Hunt.

Overeem and Dos Santos fought each other in December 2015, where the former emerged victorious via a TKO in the second round.