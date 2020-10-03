Twitter wars convince Dana White that Israel Adesanya vs. Jon Jones is "the fight to make"

UFC president Dana White loves the fact that the longstanding "Twitter feud" between Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya has intensified in recent days, and it might lead to a super-fight inside the Octagon in the near future.
Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya have been going back and forth on social media for quite some time now and their beef has only intensified following Adesanya's huge win against Paulo Costa at UFC 253 this past month. In fact, the rivalry got so heated up, Jones and Adesanya didn't spare each other's family members either.
Dana White would love to see Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones lock horns
Looking at the heated exchange between the two superstars, White said he’s jumped on the bandwagon for this matchup and that it's “the fight to make, 100 percent”.
“That’s the fight to make, 100 percent,” White told UFC Arabia on Friday. “I think that a fight between those two is massive.”
However, White later explained that even though he'd like to see Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones throw down inside the octagon, it might not be the next f;right in the pipeline for both fighters. White further clarified that Israel Adewsanya is currently focused on the middleweight division and would like to fight the winner of the upcoming clash between former champ Robert Whittaker and knockout artist Jared Cannonier at UFC 254.
White said that following Adesanya's next title defense, he'd be more than willing to book a fight between "The Last Stylebender" and Jon Jones.
"It doesn't depend on what I want; it depends on what they want to do," White said. "Adesanya is a champ. He's really coming into his own, and you can tell he knows this is his house, and he comes and acts like it. I think he wants the winner of Whittaker and Cannonier, and then we'll see what happens after that."