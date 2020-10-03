Twitter wars convince Dana White that Israel Adesanya vs. Jon Jones is "the fight to make"

UFC president Dana White loves the fact that the longstanding "Twitter feud" between Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya has intensified in recent days, and it might lead to a super-fight inside the Octagon in the near future.

Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya have been going back and forth on social media for quite some time now and their beef has only intensified following Adesanya's huge win against Paulo Costa at UFC 253 this past month. In fact, the rivalry got so heated up, Jones and Adesanya didn't spare each other's family members either.

So to get ahead of all the bullshit coming. My statement below.

Lol if Jones has this much knowledge about the fight game and fame game he woulda known not to run back to the car to get the money and coke. Dumbass. pic.twitter.com/pJnNTGqsNV — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 1, 2020

My pops already told me how I’d beat you. Trust me he knows.

Your mom would be disappointed in who you’ve become. https://t.co/CGGykYXSNn — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 1, 2020

Sitting with tens of millions of dollars, children on fire about Jesus Christ, one of the greatest martial artist and world history. Sure my mom is disappointed 😂🤷🏾‍♂️ why you mad bro? — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 1, 2020

My mother was an amazing humanitarian. I know for a fact that the care project makes her more proud than anything I’ve done in the UFC. — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 1, 2020

Izzy thanks for giving me the opportunity to highlight my amazing mother this afternoon, now I’m just missing her. Are we still on for 2021? — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 1, 2020

It’s all good, that must be some New Zealand shit. Bring mention to a mans dead mother, but refuses to fight. That’s the most sus move he’s made so far https://t.co/XkMzNkckV8 — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 2, 2020

Dana White would love to see Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones lock horns

Looking at the heated exchange between the two superstars, White said he’s jumped on the bandwagon for this matchup and that it's “the fight to make, 100 percent”.

“That’s the fight to make, 100 percent,” White told UFC Arabia on Friday. “I think that a fight between those two is massive.”

However, White later explained that even though he'd like to see Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones throw down inside the octagon, it might not be the next f;right in the pipeline for both fighters. White further clarified that Israel Adewsanya is currently focused on the middleweight division and would like to fight the winner of the upcoming clash between former champ Robert Whittaker and knockout artist Jared Cannonier at UFC 254.

White said that following Adesanya's next title defense, he'd be more than willing to book a fight between "The Last Stylebender" and Jon Jones.

“It doesn’t depend on what I want; it depends on what they want to do,” White said. “Adesanya is a champ. He’s really coming into his own, and you can tell he knows this is his house, and he comes and acts like it. I think he wants the winner of Whittaker and Cannonier, and then we’ll see what happens after that.”