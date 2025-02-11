"Two beasts having some fun" - Fans loving the roast battle between Thai megastars Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon

ONE Championship fans cannot get enough of the wholesome jabs that ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon recently threw at each other over their September 2023 classic.

The world's largest martial arts promotion shared a video on Instagram featuring the Thai megastars poking fun at how they fared against one another, earmarked by Superlek mocking 'The Iron Man' for his use of elbows — an attack that 'The Kicking Machine' had become synonymous with.

Trending

Fans enjoyed the renowned strikers' light-hearted moment and shared their thoughts on their interaction in the comments section:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Just 2 beasts having some fun 😂"

"It's even funnier when you understand Thai 🤣🤣🤣 these two are way too cute outside the ring ❤️"

"They're really fun to watch 🔥🔥🔥 Two of the best 💪💪💪"

"The next Saenchai and Buakaw."

"True champions I felt like I watch dragon ball"

Screenshot of fans' comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

While fans have been clamoring for a rematch, they will both compete at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on March 23 versus different foes.

The Jitmuangnon Gym star will headline ONE 172 against Japanese kickboxing great Takeru Segawa in their much-anticipated kickboxing showdown.

As for Superlek, the two-sport king will have a bantamweight Muay Thai world championship unification bout with interim king Nabil Anane.

Tickets for ONE 172 are available via EPlus.

Superlek reflects on Rodtang super fight

Superlek and Rodtang's catchweight (140 pounds) Muay Thai battle was highly acclaimed by the fans, and the Kiatmoo9 Gym athlete is grateful to have that emotionally charged battle with his friend.

The 29-year-old said as much in a recent interview with Nickynachat on YouTube:

"When we were done in the ring, coming down from the ring, I didn't expect it to be this intense. It was so exciting. Rodtang fought with all of his might, too."

Watch the entire interview below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.